EUR/USD has been edging lower as there are more reasons to worry than cheer such as an increase in US coronavirus cases and Fed Chair Powell's caution, potentially weighing on the pair, FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam informs.
Key quotes
“US Retail Sales smashed all expectations with a surge of 17.7% in May – more than double the estimates and painting a V-shape when only observing consumption data for April and May. America goes on a shopping spree that encourages the whole world and weighs on the safe-haven dollar.”
“Dexamethasone – a cheap and commonly available steroid has proved effective in reducing coronavirus deaths in a wide, randomized controlled trial conducted by the University of Oxford. A drop of up to a third in mortalities among severely sick patients is encouraging for the whole world.”
“Hospitalizations and infections are rising at an accelerating pace in the US Sun Belt. Apart from large Florida and Texas, hot Arizona is also struggling. Moreover, cases have increased in Oklahoma, where President Donald Trump is set to hold a 20,000-strong indoor rally on Saturday. Local authorities have pleaded him to cancel or change the nature of the event.”
“Robert Kaplan, the President of the Dallas branch of the Fed, stressed that the next steps of the economic recovery depend on successfully executing a health strategy, rather than more fiscal and monetary stimulus. His boss, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, also said that a full recovery depends on curbing the disease and refused to get carried away by optimism coming from consumption data.”
“The dollar may find more demand as geopolitical tensions remain elevated. China is clashing with India. A brawl between soldiers at the remote Himalayan Galwan valley has taken the lives of dozens while tensions on the Korean peninsula seem far from calming down.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
