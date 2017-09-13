EUR/USD monthly outlook: well supported by investors seeking less risk - Scotiabank

EUR/USD monthly outlook: well supported by investors seeking less risk - ScotiabankBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Scotiabank explained in their monthly outlook that the Euro (EUR) remains well-supported by investors seeking less risk and higher returns outside of the US.
Key Quotes:
"Eurozone growth momentum has improved and local equity markets have performed strongly (for unhedged USD-based investors) so far this year."
"The current gains in spot do not appear to be fully-supported by underlying fundamentals, however, with EUR/USD currently trading around 1 standard deviation above fair value estimated by our high frequency regression model."
"The strong pace (nearly 10%) of EUR gains over the past three months is also leaving the EUR rally looking somewhat stretched and bullish sentiment perhaps near an extreme."
"European Central Bank policy makers have expressed some concern about the EUR rally and have also started to signal that they may not be ready to reduce asset purchases as soon as markets had anticipated."
"We think EUR/USD could trade a little higher still before easing back modestly in Q4 and we have adjusted our year-end forecast higher to 1.18 as a result."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.