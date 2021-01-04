EUR/USD: Momentum slows sharply but the core trend stays seen higher for 1.2355 – Credit Suisse

EUR/USD uptrend is losing momentum but whilst support at 1.2208 holds the immediate risk can stay higher for 1.2355 and eventually 1.2518/98, analysts at Credit Suisse apprise.
Key quotes
“EUR/USD strength came to an abrupt halt at the end of last year for a fairly sharp pullback and with a triple bearish RSI divergence in place, the trend continues to lose momentum. Despite this though, support from the 13-day exponential average continues to hold, currently seen at 1.2208 and our bias remains to give the upside the immediate benefit of the doubt still.”
“Resistance is seen at 1.2288 initially, then the high from last week at 1.2310, above which should see the March ‘measured base objective’ at 1.2355. Although a pullback from here should be allowed for we continue to look for a move in due course to our core objective from late July at 1.2518/98. We expect to this then prove a major barrier and we look for a top here.”
“Below 1.2208 would raise the prospect of a more concerted setback and a fall back to 1.2172 initially, then 1.2129/22, with fresh buyers expected to show here.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
