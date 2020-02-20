The EUR/USD pair staged a modest recovery on Wednesday and seemed largely unaffected by the ongoing US dollar upsurge. Investors look forward to second-tier economic releases for some short-term impetus, according to Haresh Menghani from FXStreet.
Key quotes
“The already stronger sentiment surrounding the buck got an additional boost following the release of better-than-expected US economic releases – Producer Price Index (PPI) and housing market data.”
“Market participants now look forward to the release of the German GfK Consumer Climate Index for some impetus. Germany will also report the Producer Price Index for January, though is unlikely to be a major game-changer.”
“Later during the early North-American session, the release of the usual weekly unemployment claims, along with the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index from the US might influence the USD price dynamics and further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
