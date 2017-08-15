EUR/USD minor recovery back on robust 1.17 handle, headed back to 1.1850?By Ross J Burland
Currently, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1735, down -0.37% on the day, having posted a daily high at 1.1793 and low at 1.1687.
EUR/USD has recovered back onto the 1.17 handle after a strong sell-off from the 1.1847 highs scored last week. The dollar has been offering profits off the table and recent strong data has fueled further upside, +0.49% in the DXY today within a range of between 93.435 - 94.139 yet still -8.16% YTD.
The euros 52wk range has been between 1.0341 - 1.1910 with a YTD return of 11.40% so far, propelled forward by concerns over the US economy's ability to meet the 2% inflation target in the medium term and a reversal of the Trumflation trade while, otherwise, the ECB has become more hawkish and bullish over the EZ economy.
As for today, analysts at Scotiabank reported that Germany put up a 0.6% gain in GDP growth for Q2, a little below median expectations for a 0.7% gain. "The EUR slipped slightly on the data but there is little here to really move the market decisively one way or the other – the broader Eurozone economy performed well in H1 and supports the impression that the ECB will roll back some monetary accommodation next month," the analysts argued.
US: Retail sales for July 2017 were $478.9 billion, an increase of 0.6% from June
For the US session, retail sales figures for July are very good, rising 0.6%MoM in July versus the consensus 0.3% forecast, as noted by analysts at ING Bank, adding, "there were also big upward revisions from -0.2%MoM to +0.3%MoM for June. We think inflation will be back at the 2% target by the end of the year and also predict a December Fed rate hike. We continue to expect two more 25bp hikes next year."
EUR/USD levels
"We expect firm support and rather think intraday risks may be tilted a little higher for EURUSD from here intraday," explained the analysts at Scotiabank argued that 1.17/1.1850 should cover the near-term range for spot.
"Resistance above the 1.1910 recent high lies at 1.2042, the 2012 low, then 1.2168, the 50% retracement from the move down from the 2014 high," explained analysts at Commerzbank.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.