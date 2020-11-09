EUR/USD: Mildly bid towards 1.1900 as US election results heavy the greenback

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD seesaws below 1.1900 after refreshing eight-week high.
  • US dollar index (DXY) stays offered near the lowest since September 01.
  • Biden’s victory propels S&P 500 Futures, Asia-Pacific stocks despite virus woes.

EUR/USD eases from the intraday high of 1.1895 to 1.1885 amid Monday’s Asian trading. Even so, the pair flashes 0.40% intraday gains after refreshing the highest since September 15 before a few minutes.

With the broad risk-on mood weighing on the US dollar’s safe-haven demand, the US dollar index (DXY) wavers around the 10-week low flashed on Friday. Also portraying the risk-on mood could be above 1.5% gains by the Asia-Pacific equity gauges as well as more than 1.0% rise of the S&P 500 Futures to the fresh high last seen on September 03.

Mainly propelling the risks are hopes of the coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus from the US after Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential elections. The Democratic member has already claimed his rights on the White House but the Republican stand in the Senate, as well as Donald Trump’s lawsuits challenging the election results, offer intermediate jitters to the risks.

Also on the negative side is the recent hike in the COVID-19 cases from the US and Europe. While the global cases have already crossed 50 million, the latest tally Reuters suggest that total covid cases in America surpass 10 million.

Alternatively, European Union's (EU) Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier’s optimism concerning the Brexit talks, as he arrives in London for the last push before next week’s key EU summit, offers positive support to the market optimism.

Looking forward German Trade Balance, expected €18.2 B versus €15.7 B prior, can provide intermediate trade direction but risk catalysts like US election updates, COVID-19 news and Brexit headlines will keep the driver’s seat.

Technical analysis

A clear break of the descending trend line from September 01, at 1.1835 now, keeps the EUR/USD bulls directed towards a two-month high of 1.2011.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1886
Today Daily Change 7 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.06%
Today daily open 1.1879
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1765
Daily SMA50 1.1777
Daily SMA100 1.168
Daily SMA200 1.1333
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1891
Previous Daily Low 1.1796
Previous Weekly High 1.1891
Previous Weekly Low 1.1603
Previous Monthly High 1.1881
Previous Monthly Low 1.164
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1855
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1832
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1819
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.176
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1724
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1915
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1951
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.201

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

AUD/USD: Bulls catch a breather above 0.7200 amid uncertainty over US election results

AUD/USD: Bulls catch a breather above 0.7200 amid uncertainty over US election results

AUD/USD begins the week with an upside gap, stays near seven-week top flashed last week. US COVID-19 Task Force Team will be formed later today, global markets cheer hopes of further stimulus. A light calendar keeps risk catalysts in the spotlight, US politics, virus woes are the key.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY on its knees at key support, Japan officials on guard

USD/JPY on its knees at key support, Japan officials on guard

USD/JPY is under pressure at the start of the week. Uncertainty and dollar weakness are the driving forces, concerning Japanese officials. USD/JPY breaks key support structure around 104 the figure. 

USD/JPY News

Gold buyers await fresh clues around mid-$1,900s

Gold buyers await fresh clues around mid-$1,900s

Gold fades upside momentum following Friday’s pullback from mid-September high. Expected struggle for Biden Presidency, virus woes probe market optimists. A lack of major data/events adds to inactivity, risk catalysts keep the driver’s seat.

Gold news

WTI: Fails to keep bounces off 200-day SMA support

WTI: Fails to keep bounces off 200-day SMA support

WTI remains depressed below $38.00, defies late Friday’s corrective recovery. The energy benchmark remains pressured despite the recent U-turns from the key SMA. Sustained trading below key Fibonacci retracement, amid normal RSI conditions, favors oil sellers. 

Oil News

Week Ahead: What a Joe Biden victory looks like, and what to watch in the week ahead

Week Ahead: What a Joe Biden victory looks like, and what to watch in the week ahead

What does a confirmed victory for Joe Biden look like? Some may say it looks good for stocks, futures in US markets opened higher on Sunday night, and the dollar fell as the market took stock of one of the most contentious elections in history. 

Read more

