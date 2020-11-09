EUR/USD: Mildly bid towards 1.1900 as US election results heavy the greenback

- EUR/USD seesaws below 1.1900 after refreshing eight-week high.
- US dollar index (DXY) stays offered near the lowest since September 01.
- Biden’s victory propels S&P 500 Futures, Asia-Pacific stocks despite virus woes.
EUR/USD eases from the intraday high of 1.1895 to 1.1885 amid Monday’s Asian trading. Even so, the pair flashes 0.40% intraday gains after refreshing the highest since September 15 before a few minutes.
With the broad risk-on mood weighing on the US dollar’s safe-haven demand, the US dollar index (DXY) wavers around the 10-week low flashed on Friday. Also portraying the risk-on mood could be above 1.5% gains by the Asia-Pacific equity gauges as well as more than 1.0% rise of the S&P 500 Futures to the fresh high last seen on September 03.
Mainly propelling the risks are hopes of the coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus from the US after Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential elections. The Democratic member has already claimed his rights on the White House but the Republican stand in the Senate, as well as Donald Trump’s lawsuits challenging the election results, offer intermediate jitters to the risks.
Also on the negative side is the recent hike in the COVID-19 cases from the US and Europe. While the global cases have already crossed 50 million, the latest tally Reuters suggest that total covid cases in America surpass 10 million.
Alternatively, European Union's (EU) Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier’s optimism concerning the Brexit talks, as he arrives in London for the last push before next week’s key EU summit, offers positive support to the market optimism.
Looking forward German Trade Balance, expected €18.2 B versus €15.7 B prior, can provide intermediate trade direction but risk catalysts like US election updates, COVID-19 news and Brexit headlines will keep the driver’s seat.
Technical analysis
A clear break of the descending trend line from September 01, at 1.1835 now, keeps the EUR/USD bulls directed towards a two-month high of 1.2011.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1886
|Today Daily Change
|7 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.1879
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1765
|Daily SMA50
|1.1777
|Daily SMA100
|1.168
|Daily SMA200
|1.1333
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1891
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1796
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1891
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1603
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.164
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1855
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1832
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1819
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.176
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1724
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1915
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1951
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.201
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls catch a breather above 0.7200 amid uncertainty over US election results
AUD/USD begins the week with an upside gap, stays near seven-week top flashed last week. US COVID-19 Task Force Team will be formed later today, global markets cheer hopes of further stimulus. A light calendar keeps risk catalysts in the spotlight, US politics, virus woes are the key.
USD/JPY on its knees at key support, Japan officials on guard
USD/JPY is under pressure at the start of the week. Uncertainty and dollar weakness are the driving forces, concerning Japanese officials. USD/JPY breaks key support structure around 104 the figure.
Gold buyers await fresh clues around mid-$1,900s
Gold fades upside momentum following Friday’s pullback from mid-September high. Expected struggle for Biden Presidency, virus woes probe market optimists. A lack of major data/events adds to inactivity, risk catalysts keep the driver’s seat.
WTI: Fails to keep bounces off 200-day SMA support
WTI remains depressed below $38.00, defies late Friday’s corrective recovery. The energy benchmark remains pressured despite the recent U-turns from the key SMA. Sustained trading below key Fibonacci retracement, amid normal RSI conditions, favors oil sellers.
Week Ahead: What a Joe Biden victory looks like, and what to watch in the week ahead
What does a confirmed victory for Joe Biden look like? Some may say it looks good for stocks, futures in US markets opened higher on Sunday night, and the dollar fell as the market took stock of one of the most contentious elections in history.