EUR/USD: Mildly bid around mid-0.9700s as DXY retreats despite hawkish Fed wagers

- EUR/USD reverses Friday’s pullback from one-week high.
- Talks over ECB’s QT, light calendar and optimism at the UK favor pair buyers amid sluggish session.
- The absence of major data/events can disappoint momentum traders.
- Buyers have a tough road ahead considering the optimism over Fed’s next move.
EUR/USD picks up bids to 0.9750 as bulls try to regain control, after a two-week downtrend, during early Monday morning in Europe. In doing so, the major currency pair cheers the broad US dollar weakness amid a sluggish start to the week.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) pares Friday’s heavy gains around 113.00 amid an absence of major data/events. Also exerting downside pressure on the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies the easing fears of the UK market’s collapse, especially after the recent appointment of Jeremy Hunt as the new British Chancellor, as well as keeping the tax rate unchanged.
In doing so, the DXY ignores the hawkish Fed bets and the recently upbeat comments from International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief Economist Gita Gopinath. That said, IMF’s Gopinath recently stated that the Fed should stay the course in view of the economic data. The policymaker also mentioned that it is right for the European Central Bank (ECB) to normalize its monetary policy by end of year and then tighten next year.
Elsewhere, CME’s FedWatch tool highlights 96% chance of the Fed’s 75 bps rate hike in November after Friday’s upbeat US Retail Sales and Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, as well as hawkish comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard.
On the other hand, ECB policymakers have also been optimistic but the bloc’s tussle with Russia, over Ukraine, seems to raise doubts about the central bank’s next move.
Amid these plays, the bond yields retreat from the recently flashed tops while the stock futures print mild gains and weigh on the US dollar.
Moving on, a light calendar may restrict immediate EUR/USD moves but the risk catalyst will be important as traders struggle to justify the easing economic fears.
Technical analysis
A convergence of the 100-EMA on the four-hour chart and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s September 12-27 downside, around 0.9790, appears a tough nut to crack for EUR/USD bulls.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9748
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26%
|Today daily open
|0.9723
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9787
|Daily SMA50
|0.9948
|Daily SMA100
|1.0162
|Daily SMA200
|1.0578
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9809
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9707
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9809
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9632
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9746
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.977
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9684
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9644
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9582
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9785
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9848
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9887
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD rallies towards 1.1300, UK politics in focus
GBP/USD extends weekly gains towards 1.1300 amid hopes for a decent fiscal framework from the new CHancellor Hunt. Tory backbenchers brace to oust UK PM Truss. Bailey's hawkish comments back bulls amid a broadly weaker US dollar and a cautious mood.
EUR/USD: Mildly bid around mid-0.9700s as DXY retreats despite hawkish Fed wagers
EUR/USD is trading close to 0.9750, as bulls are trying to regain control in early Europe after a two-week downtrend. The pair cheers the broad US dollar weakness amid a sluggish start to the week. Buyers have a tough road ahead considering the optimism over Fed’s next move.
USD/JPY extends gains towards 149.00, Japan intervention on watch
USD/JPY refreshes 32-year high on its way to 149.00 in early Europe. A light calendar and cautious optimism offer a sluggish start to the week. Fedspeak remains hawkish but all eyes remain on potential Japanese intervention.
Gold aims to shift business above $1,650 despite hawkish Fed bets escalate
Gold price is looking for an establishment above $1,650.00 as the risk-off profile fades. Escalating odds for a fourth consecutive 75 bps rate hike by the Fed are supporting the DXY. The Fed is bound to hike rates to a bigger extent as inflation hasn’t responded well yet.
These two things need to happen for Bitcoin price to flip bullish
Bitcoin price shows a continuation of the bear flag setup with no signs of invalidation yet. A daily close above $19,516 will be the first sign of a bullish resurgence. If buyers manage to flip the $20,737 barrier into a support level, it will invalidate the bearish outlook.