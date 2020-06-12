EUR/USD might take another dip lower towards 1.09 – Rabobank

The euro is set to end the week in the red as the three-week rally from 1.0770 has ben capped at 1.1400. The FX analysis team at Rabobank points out to a series of events that might have changed the EUR/USD trend and wars about another dip over the mid-term.

Key quotes

“EUR/USD has been impacted by a couple of significant EUR centric events which may be game-changers for the single currency. At the very least they contribute towards a levelling up in the ground between the EUR and the USD.”

“On the basis that there could be another rush into the safe-haven USD if there is a second wave of Covid-19 or if investor confidence sags under the weight of poor economic news, we see scope for another dip lower in the 6-month horizon towards EUR/USD1.09.”