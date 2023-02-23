EUR/USD: Mid-1.04 area looks to be the destination over the next few weeks – Scotiabank

EUR/USD has eased below 1.06. Economists at Scotiabank expect the pair to extend its fall.
Modest gains are likely to remain well offered
“Short and medium-term trends are tilted bearish for the EUR.”
“EURUSD losses below key support in the upper 1.06s earlier this week increased technical pressure on the EUR and suggest more losses are likely in the short run and perhaps beyond.”
“There is little in terms of support below the market ahead of the mid-1.04 area – 1.0461 is the 38.2% Fib retracement of the 0.95/1.10 rally and looks to be the likely destination for the EUR over the next few weeks.”
“Resistance is 1.0650/75. Modest EUR gains are likely to remain well offered.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0600 ahead of US data
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades slightly below 1.0600 on Thursday. Ahead of the Q4 GDP and the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US, the US Dollar preserves its strength amid rising US Treasury bond yields and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2000 following earlier decline
GBP/USD seems to have stabilized above 1.2000 following the decline witnessed in the early European session on Thursday. Hawkish comments from BoE's Mann help the pair limit its losses as investors await key macroeconomic data releases from the US.
Gold retreats below $1,830 as US yields edge higher
Gold price has lost its recovery momentum and declined below $1,830 heading into the American session. Ahead of the US data releases, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory near 3.95%, not allowing XAU/USD to regain its traction.
ETH holders face a tough decision while OFAC-compliant blocks hit 44%
Ethereum set up a local top at $1,744 on February 16. After this point, ETH attempted to crawl higher, but profit-taking, coupled with non-existent momentum for BTC, led to consolidation.
A pinch of salt
The usual caveat applies to the minutes, being that a lot of time has passed, and to a great extent, the contents of them are either outdated or known. Still, that doesn't always matter and markets can still respond accordingly.