EUR/USD meets some resistance near 1.1150 post-CPI

- The upside in EUR/USD meets resistance in the mid-1.1100s.
- Dollar weakness keeps sustaining the move up in the pair.
- EMU Core CPI came in higher than expected in February.
After recording fresh 8-week highs in the 1.1180 region on Monday, EUR/USD sparked some correction and it has now returned to the 1.1120 area.
EUR/USD focused on COVID-19, data
The pair is shedding some ground in the 1.1120 region at the time of writing, coming under pressure and for the first time after three consecutive daily advances.
The European currency has practically ignored the final February inflation figures in the broader Euroland, where headline consumer prices rose 0.2% MoM and 1.2% from a year earlier. Core CPI gained 1.2% over the last twelve months and rose 0.4% inter-month.
In the meantime, market participants remain cautious ahead of the potential “coordinated easing” from G7 central banks in order to mitigate the impact of the Chinese coronavirus on the main economies. The conference call is scheduled for 1200GMT.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD keeps the bid bias unchanged for yet another week in response to the increasing selling pressure around the buck. As usual, USD-dynamics are seen dictating the pair’s price action for the time being along with the broader risk appetite trends, where the coronavirus fears remain in centre stage. On another front, the ECB is expected to finish its “strategic review” (announced at its January meeting) by year-end, leaving speculations of any change in the monetary policy before that time pretty flat. Further out, recent better-than-expected results in both Germany and the broader Euroland appear to have re-ignited some optimism among investors regarding the possibility of some recovery in the region and the currency. This view is also supported by rumours of fiscal stimulus in Germany.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.13% at 1.1119 and a breakdown of 1.1036 (55-day SM) would target 1.0992 (monthly low Jan.29) en route to 1.0919 (21-day SMA). On the flip side, the next hurdle lines up at 1.1185 (weekly/monthly high Mar.2) seconded by 1.1199 (high Dec.13 2019) and finally 1.1239 (monthly high Dec.31 2019).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats amid confusion ahead of G7 coronavirus call
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, off the highs. The ECB joined other central banks in pledging support amid the coronavirus crisis. The G7 conference call is awaited. Eurozone inflation met expectations with 1.2%.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.28 ahead of Carney's testimony
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.28, recovering. BOE Governor Carney and his successor Bailey will talk with lawmakers later on, ahead of the G7 call on the coronavirus crisis. Brexit talks continue.
Forex Today: Gold up, stocks stall as G7 struggles to agree coronavirus response on Super Tuesday
Coordinated coronavirus response: G7 central bankers and finance ministers will hold an emergency call to discuss a coordinated response to the coronavirus crisis at 12:00 GMT. Recent reports suggest disagreements have emerged,
Gold clings to modest gains, bulls await a sustained move beyond $1600 mark
Gold held on to its mildly positive tone through the early European session on Tuesday, albeit seemed struggling to extend the momentum beyond the $1600 mark.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.