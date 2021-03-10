EUR/USD meanders around 1.1900 as focus shifts to Thursday’s ECB meeting

- EUR/USD saw modest strength in wake of weak US inflation data, but remains rangebound around the 1.1900 area.
- The ECB is expected to hold policy settings steady, with the main focus on any rhetoric regarding rising bond yields.
EUR/USD currently trades flat on the day around the 1.1900 level, with sellers having come in to keep the pair from breaking above Monday’s highs in the 1.1930s. The currency pair is back to trading in its range of the last 36 or so hours, with a softer than anticipated US Consumer Price Inflation report for the month of February having failed at triggering any lasting USD weakness.
Key events in the form of Thursday’s ECB monetary policy decision and Friday’s Industrial Production data ought to give the euro side of the equation some more impetus over the next two days. More immediately and pertaining to the USD side of the EUR/USD equation, a $38B 10-year US government bond auction will be in the spotlight as the appetite for US debt at higher yields is tested. Meanwhile, Weekly Jobless Claims numbers on Thursday will, as ever, be worth watching, as will Friday’s February Producer Price Inflation report and preliminary March Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index data.
US CPI report and market reaction
Headline Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) in the US in the month of February came in at 1.7% on a YoY basis, according to the latest BLS report, inline with market expectations and an increase of January’s YoY rate of inflation of 1.4%. On a MoM basis, the CPI rose 0.4%, also in line with consensus market forecasts. However, according to the BLS report, Core CPI was softer than expected, with the YoY rate coming in at 1.3% (versus market expectations for 1.4%) and the MoM rate coming in at 0.1% (versus market expectations for 0.2%).
The increase in the headline rate of CPI was driven by a 7% MoM increase in gasoline prices in the month of February. Meanwhile, the Core measure of CPI was weighed by weakness in used vehicle, prescription drug and travel-sensitive sectors. Capital Economics find continues weakness in core prices “hard to square with the recent recovery in demand” and think that “with the high-frequency data showing that restaurant dining and air travel are now rebounding rapidly, it’s surely only a matter of time before prices in those most-affected services sectors start to pick up”. The economic consultancy concludes that “with the imminent fiscal stimulus set to turbo-charge demand, at a time when many sectors are already facing severe supply constraints, and with a variety of survey indicators pointing to rising price pressures, we still think inflation will rebound rapidly over the coming months”.
In terms of the market reaction; though weakness in USD has not persisted and initial losses have for the most part no been pared (DXY is back at 92.00 from 91.80 post-data lows), the reaction in the US stock market, in precious metals and in US government bond yields has been more long-lasting; the former two asset classes have seen strength, while bond yields have fallen.
Such a reaction is indicative of the fact that the CPI report must have eased fears of the US economy “overheating” in the coming months/years, something which is feared would lead to an earlier than anticipated Fed monetary policy tightening response. Give that expectations for Fed tightening are typically associated with lower stock, precious metal and bond prices (meaning higher bond yields), the fact that Wednesday’s CPI report has eased these fears means an opposite reaction.
ECB Monetary Policy Decision Preview
The ECB is widely expected to leave its major policy settings unchanged at Thursday’s rate decision; the deposit rate is expected to be left at -0.5%, the PEPP envelope at EUR 1.85T and the bank’s refinancing operations to be left untweaked. Focus over the last few weeks has predominantly been on the ECB’s take on and response to the recent rise in European government bond yields, which have risen in tandem with bond yields in the US and in other major developed economies (like the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand).
ECB speakers have already embarked on a campaign of verbal intervention, which does seem to have succeeded in slowing the rate at which yields rise (versus bond yields in the US and other places, anyway); ECB President Christine Lagarde said the bank is “closely monitoring” longer-term nominal bond yields, Chief Economist Philip Lane warned that any excessive tightening in financial conditions would be inconsistent with the bank’s goal of getting inflation back to target, while influential Governing Council Member Isabel Schnabel espoused similar concerns, arguing that a premature tightening of financial conditions may withdraw policy support too early and abruptly. More dovish ECB members have gone further, with one calling for yield curve control and another calling for an accelerated pace of asset purchases.
Thus, what the ECB says regarding the recent rise in bond yields will be the most important part of Thursday’s monetary policy statement. Similarly, expect Lagarde to be quizzed on bond yields in the press conference, as well as questioned on why the ECB has allowed the rate of net asset purchases to decline over the past two weeks, despite talk of increasing the pace of purchases/using the PEPP’s flexibility to deal with rising yields.
Note that the ECB will also issue new economic projections; staff projections are expected to remain broadly unchanged with the 2021 growth rate to be held close to 4.0% and the 2022 and 2023 growth rates likely to be left broadly unchanged at 4.2% and 4.3% respectively. Some banks think the ECB will upgrade its inflation forecasts, however, amid a stronger bounce in the YoY rate of inflation in January and rapidly rising oil prices.
EUR/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.19
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.1902
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2069
|Daily SMA50
|1.2117
|Daily SMA100
|1.2041
|Daily SMA200
|1.1828
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1916
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1836
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2113
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1893
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1885
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1866
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1853
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1804
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1773
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1933
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1965
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2014
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher after US Core CPI misses
EUR/USD is edging up to 1.19 after US Core CPI missed estimates with 1.3% YoY in February. Ten-year Treasury yields are hovering around 1.55% ahead of the all-important bond-auction due later.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.39 as the dollar cedes ground
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.39, off the lows as markets bounce from the lows, the House's vote on stimulus and a critical ten-year bond auction await traders. US inflation missed estimates.
XAU/USD tries to break above $1,720 ahead of 10-year US note auction
Gold posts small daily gains following Tuesday's impressive upsurge. US inflation data fails to trigger a market reaction. Investors await the 10-year US Treasury note auction at 1800 GMT.
Cardano nurtures the uptrend eyeing new record high
Cardano seems to have begun another technical breakout toward $1.56. The IOMAP chart reveals ADA has a relatively smooth path, adding credence to the uptrend. The MACD cross also reinforces the bullish narrative.
S&P 500: Can stocks hold the momentum as inflation subdued
After Tuesday's stellar gains markets are looking for further bullish direction on Wednesday. The US 10 year is slightly higher at 1.56% and all eyes will be on Wednesday's 10 Year auction, at 1800 GMT/1400 EST.