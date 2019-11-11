EUR/USD may find it hard to recover amid fierce resistance – Confluence Detector

EUR/USD is trying to recover after falling toward the end of the week. Can it succeed? Technical levels are far from being promising.
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that EUR/USD is facing fierce resistance at 1.1072, which is the convergence of the Pivot Point one-day Resistance 2, the Simple Moving Average 5-one-day, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, the Fibonacci 161.8% one-day, the Simple Moving Average 100-1h, and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month.
If the world's most popular currency pair breaks higher, the next level to watch is 1.1118, which is the confluence of the SMA 100-4h and the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week.
Support awaits at 1.0997, which is the meeting point of the PP one-day S2 and the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month.
Further down, 1.0969 is where the PP one-day S3 and the PP one-week S1 converge.
Here is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.10 amid trade pessimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, stabilizing after falling on Friday. President Trump has expressed pessimism about reaching a deal with China.
GBP/USD advances above 1.28 ahead of UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading above 1.28, as the US Dollar loses ground ahead of the UK GDP release. Opinion polls have been showing Conservatives in the lead and Moody's cut the UK outlook to negative.
USD/JPY slips below 109.00 handle, fresh session lows
Scepticism on US-China tariffs deal seemed to weigh on investors’ sentiment. Reviving safe-haven demand benefitted the JPY and exerted some pressure. The downside is likely to remain limited ahead of this week’s key US macro data.
Gold recovers from 3-month lows, up little around $1465 level
Gold prices edged higher on the first day of a new trading week and recovered a part of the previous session's slide to three-month lows, though lacked any strong bullish conviction.
UK GDP Preview: GBP/USD may rise with Boris' hopes if upbeat forecasts are realized
"We are close to where we move to something that starts to feel like a recession," said Mark Carney, Governor of the BOE, when referring to the global economy. Economists expect GDP figures for the third quarter to show the UK averted a downturn.