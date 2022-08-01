- EUR/USD rises on risk-on mood, despite increasing tensions between the US and China.
- The US ISM Manufacturing PMI stays in expansionary territory, though New Orders drop.
- Euro area PMIs remain in the contractionary region, while German Retail Sales plunge.
The EUR/USD advances for the fourth consecutive day, amidst an upbeat mood, as investors shrugged off US-China tensions arising as US House Speaker Pelosi visits Asia. According to Chinese authorities, a visit to Taiwan would deteriorate US-China relations. US Manufacturing PMI showed slowing signs, although the ISM gauge beat expectations, keeping the EUR/USD on the front foot as the greenback weakens.
The EUR/USD is trading at 1.0272 after hitting a daily low at 1.0205, though it climbed sharply towards its daily high at 1.0274 but settled around current levels, as buyers are eyeing a challenge of 1.0300.
EUR/USD positive on sentiment, and expectations of “less aggressive” Fed
During the New York session, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI came in at 52.8, higher than the 52.0 estimations, though it trailed the previous reading at 53. What’s worth noting is that New Orders continue to shrink, from 49.2 in the last month to July 48.0. According to Timothy Fiore, chair of ISM’s Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, “Panelists are now expressing concern about a softening in the economy, as new order rates contracted for the second month amid developing anxiety about excess inventory in the supply chain.”
In the meantime, during the European session, German Retail Sales plunged the most since 1994, by 8.8% YoY. Additionally, S&P Global Manufacturing PMIs for the bloc, Germany and France, remain in contractionary territory, fueling speculations of an impending recession in the Eurozone. Nevertheless, the Unemployment rate kept steady, illustrating a tight labor market.
Some Fed officials crossed the wires during the weekend, led by Minnesota Fed President Neil Kashkari. He said he was surprised by the markets’ reaction that the Fed would soon begin to slow down the pace of rates while adding that higher core inflation readings would push him to back up another 75 bps hike.
Elsewhere, the US Dollar Index continues its downward path, losing 0.48%, at 105.325, undermined by falling US Treasury yields. The US 10-year benchmark note rate is at 2.595%, down six basis points. Those factors bolstered the EUR/USD, trading at fresh two-week highs.
What to watch
The Eurozone economic calendar will feature Consumer Confidence in Spain. On the US front, the docket will feature the JOLTs Job Openings, and Fed speaking with Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will cross the wires.
EUR/USD Key Technical Levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0272
|Today Daily Change
|0.0052
|Today Daily Change %
|0.51
|Today daily open
|1.022
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0171
|Daily SMA50
|1.0427
|Daily SMA100
|1.0603
|Daily SMA200
|1.0964
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0254
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0146
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0258
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0097
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0486
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0213
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0188
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0159
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0098
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0051
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0267
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0315
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0376
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
