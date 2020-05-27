- EUR/USD advances to tops near 1.1030, deflates afterwards.
- European Commission proposed a €750 billion aid fund.
- Fed’s Beige Book coming up next in the NA session.
After advancing to almost 2-month peaks in the 1.1030 region, EUR/USD lost upside momentum and it has now returned to the sub-1.1000 area.
EUR/USD boosted by fund news
EUR/USD has quickly broken above the key barrier at 1.10 the figure and move to fresh multi-week highs around 1.1030 after the European Commission proposed a €750 billion aid package (€500 billion grants, €250 billion loans) aimed at helping members recover (faster) from the coronavirus impact.
The EC’s announcement came in the middle of the conflict between France and Germany on one side and the “Frugal-4” (Austria, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark) on the other, all against the backdrop of persistent discussions and scepticism following the Franco-German proposal.
Earlier in the session, ECB’s C.Lagarde expects the economic contraction in the bloc to match the medium or severe scenarios. She also reiterated that the central bank’s main target is to ensure price stability, while she defended the implementation of exceptional measures to support liquidity.
What to look for around EUR
The 1.1000 level remains a tough barrier for EUR/USD for the time being. In the meantime, USD-dynamics keep driving the sentiment around the pair, always looking to the US-China trade jitters and the coronavirus economic aftermath. The recent better-than-expected results in Germany and the broader euro area along with positive prospects regarding the re-opening of some economies in the bloc appear to keep occasional bearish attempts contained, all helped by the solid position of the euro area’s current account. In the political scenario, the recent German court ruling against purchases of sovereign debt under the ECB’s QE programme threatens to widen the existing cracks within the euro area and could limit any serious recovery in the currency. This view has been also exacerbated after the French-German proposed fund to help economies to recover from the coronavirus fallout met resistance among some Northern-European members.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.29% at 1.1013 and a breakout of 1.1030 (monthly high May 27) would target 1.1147 (weekly high Mar.27) en route to 1.1186 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally). On the downside, the next support lines up at 1.0870 (weekly low May 26) seconded by 1.0774 (weekly low May 14) and finally 1.0727 (monthly low Apr.24).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats, struggles to retain the 1.1000 level
The dollar got an unexpected boost from Brexit-related headlines, resulting in EUR/USD giving up some of its intraday gains. EU Commission´s recovery fund still lending support to the shared currency.
GBP/USD sharply lower on Brexit headlines
The GBP/USD pair is down, and it lost the 1.2300 threshold, after comments from UK PM’s spokesman, who said the kingdom won’t extend the transition period beyond Dec. 31. A new round of Brexit talks is scheduled for next week.
Altcoin offensive for market share
Ethereum could be supported by XRP in its war for dominance against Bitcoin. Ripple has been losing market share since 2017 and has a new opportunity for a change of scenery. Main indicators show a high probability that the price will slide down in the next few days.
Gold slips below $1700 mark, over 2-week low
Gold dropped to fresh two-week lows in the last hour, with bears now looking to extend the downward trajectory further below the $1700 mark. A combination of factors kept a lid on the commodity's early attempted recovery move...
WTI attempts a bounce above $34 mark ahead of API data
WTI (July futures on Nymex) witnessed a quick bounce from daily lows of 33.52 and regained the 34 handle in the last hour, now consolidating above the latter.