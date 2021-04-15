EUR/USD loses traction before testing 1.2000, steadies around 1.1970

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • EUR/USD is struggling to find direction on Thursday.
  • US Dollar Index remains on track to close flat.
  • Strong US data failed to help USD outperform its rivals.

The EUR/USD pair rose to its highest level in four weeks at 1.0995 on Thursday but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. As of writing, the pair was posting small daily losses at 1.1968.

Falling US T-bond yields limit USD's gains

Earlier in the day, the modest selling pressure surrounding the USD amid falling US Treasury bond yields helped EUR/USD edge higher. The data published by the US Census Bureau showed that Retail Sales İn March surged by 9.8% on a monthly basis, surpassing the market expectation for an increase of 5.9%. Additionally, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims fell to 576,000, the lowest mark in a year, from 769,000.

Although the US Dollar Index (DXY) inched higher with the initial reaction to these data, it erased its losses with yields extending the daily slide. Currently, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is losing nearly 6% on the day at 1.543% and the US Dollar Index is staying flat around 91.65.

On Friday, Eurostat will release the inflation data. Investors expect the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the euro area to stay unchanged at 1.3% on a yearly basis in March. A weaker-than-expected reading could weigh on the shared currency and vice versa.

Later in the day, Housing Starts, Building Permits and the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index will be featured in the US economic docket. 

Technical levels to watch for

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1971
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 1.198
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1847
Daily SMA50 1.1964
Daily SMA100 1.2057
Daily SMA200 1.1906
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1987
Previous Daily Low 1.1948
Previous Weekly High 1.1927
Previous Weekly Low 1.1738
Previous Monthly High 1.2113
Previous Monthly Low 1.1704
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1972
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1963
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1956
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1932
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1917
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1996
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2011
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2035

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Get Weekly Crypto trade ideas!  
Empower yourself with the best market insights

Join FXStreet Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stabilizes after US retail sales smash estimates

EUR/USD stabilizes after US retail sales smash estimates

EUR/USD has bounced off its lows but remains below 1.20 after US retail sales smashed estimates with a 9.8% leap. Moreover, jobless claims tumbled to 576,000. Markets are digesting the big bulk of data.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 ahead of Brexit meeting

GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 ahead of Brexit meeting

GBP/USD maintains a cautious approach below 1.3800, accumulating minor losses. Global risk uncertainties weigh on the pair. Investors await the Brexit meeting on the NI issue.

GBP/USD News

ETH seizes the spotlight as BTC and XRP contemplate retracement

ETH seizes the spotlight as BTC and XRP contemplate retracement

Bitcoin price shows a correction in play after the MRI flashed a red ‘one’ cycle top signal. Ethereum shows a strong trend continuation while the rest of the market experiences a minor pullback. 

Read more

XAU/USD jumps above $1,760 amid slumping US T-bond yields

XAU/USD jumps above $1,760 amid slumping US T-bond yields

Gold extended its daily rally beyond $1,760 on Thursday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 4% on the day. US Dollar Index falls into the negative territory below 91.60.

Gold News

Citi (C) beats on EPS and revenue, investment banking booms!

Citi (C) beats on EPS and revenue, investment banking booms!

Citigroup (NYSE:C) reports Q1 2021 earnings showing strong growth in investment banking following on from Goldman smashing it on Wednesday. Citi shares are trading $74.20 in pre-market up nearly 2%.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures