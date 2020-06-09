EUR/USD loses the grip near the 1.1250 area ahead of data

- EUR/USD recedes further on Tuesday, gyrates around 1.1250.
- Risk aversion picks up and weighs on the pair on Tuesday.
- Another revision of EMU Q1 GDP is next on the docket.
EUR/USD drops to fresh 3-day lows in the 1.1240 region against the backdrop of a pick-up in the demand for the greenback.
EUR/USD offered amidst firm risk aversion
EUR/USD comes under extra downside pressure on Tuesday and drops to fresh multi-day lows in the mid-1.1200s against the backdrop of increasing risk-off sentiment and the improved demand in the dollar.
In the broader scenario and despite the pause in the rally, the pair stays well underpinned by the underlying risk-on sentiment, although the omnipresence of US-China trade concerns remains a permanent threat to this view.
Data wise, another revision of the Q1 GDP in the broader euro area is due along with employment figures. Earlier in the session, the German trade surplus shrunk to €3.2 billion during April, with exports plummeting 24.0% and imports shrinking by 16.5%.
Across the pond, the NFIB index is due followed by Wholesale Inventories, the IBD/TIPP index, JOLTs Job Openings and the API’s weekly report on crude oil inventories.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD met strong resistance in the vicinity of 1.1400 at the end of last week. However, the resurgence of the risk-off mood has motivated sellers to step in and drag the pair lower. Despite the knee-jerk, the constructive view in the euro remains well sustained by the gradual and relentless re-opening of economies in Europe and by the ongoing monetary stimulus announced by the ECB, Germany and the European Commission. On top, the solid performance of the region’s current account is also adding to the attractiveness of the shared currency.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is retreating 0.37% at 1.1252 and faces the next support at 1.1186 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally) seconded by 1.1016 (200-day SMA) and finally 1.0944 (55-day SMA). On the upside, a breakout of 1.1383 (weekly/monthly high Jun.5) would target 1.1391 (monthly high Jun.13 2019) en route to 1.1412 (monthly high Jun.25 2019).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1250, down on the day. German and French figures disappointed. The US dollar is trying to recover and stocks are taking a breather. The ECB called on governments to act and speculation about Wednesday's Fed decision is rise.
GBP/USD falls to 1.2650 amid dollar strength
GBP/USD has dropped from the highs around 1.27 as the US dollar gains ground and stocks retreat. Optimism about loosening the UK lockdown boosted the pound beforehand.
Forex Today: Can the dollar lick its wounds? Fed speculation, geopolitics, and data eyed
US stocks are taking a breather after erasing the year-to-date losses and the dollar is licking its wounds. Speculation about the Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday, coronavirus decisions, and a mix of figures is on the agenda.
XAU/USD jumps back above $1700 as risk-off mood intensifies
Gold (XAU/USD) stages a solid rebound from daily lows of 1692.23 and attempts another run above the 1700 mark, as the investors scurried up for safety amid escalating row between Australia and China takes the limelight.
WTI: Steps back from immediate support-turned-resistance, still above $38.00
WTI fails to stay positive above $39.00 as an ascending trend line from May 27 probes the bulls. Horizontal support comprising Wednesday’s low, Monday’s top limit immediate downside.