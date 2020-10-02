EUR/USD loses the grip near 1.1730, focus on key data

- EUR/USD extends the choppy activity above the 1.1700 level.
- EMU’s flash inflation figures for September are due next.
- US Non-farm Payrolls will be the salient event later on Friday.
EUR/USD extends the erratic performance in the last sessions, although it manages well to keep business above 1.17 the figure for the time being.
EUR/USD looks to data for direction
EUR/USD resumes the downside following Thursday’s positive performance on the back of the better mood around the greenback.
In fact, markets appear biased towards the risk aversion early on Friday as investors keep digesting recent news citing that President Trump tested for COVID-19 soon after the presidential debate.
Data wise in Euroland, preliminary inflation prints for the month of September in the broader euro area will grab all the attention later in the European morning ahead of the speech by ECB’s Luis De Guindos.
In the NA session, September’s Non-farm Payrolls will take centre stage followed by Factory Orders and the final gauge of the U-Mich index. In addition, Philly Fed Patrick Harker (voter, hawkish) is due to speak.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD appears to have met a strong hurdle in the 1.1770/80 band so far, area coincident with the 55-day SMA and the immediate resistance line. The pair’s outlook still remains constructive and bearish moves are deemed as corrective only. Further out, the positive bias in the euro remains underpinned by auspicious results from domestic fundamentals (which have been in turn supporting further the view of a strong economic recovery after the slump in the activity during the spring), the so far calm US-China trade front and the steady – albeit vigilant – stance from the ECB. The solid position of the EMU’s current account coupled with the favourable positioning of the speculative community also lends support to the shared currency.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is retreating 0.14% at 1.1727 and faces immediate contention at 1.1612 (monthly low Sep.25) seconded by 1.1495 (monthly high Mar.9) and finally 1.1447 (50% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally). On the upside, a break above 1.1769 (weekly high Oct.1) would target 1.1778 (55-day SMA) en route to 1.1917 (high Sep.10).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.17 as Trump tests positive for coronavirus
EUR/USD is struggling around 1.17 as President Donald Trump said he tested positive for COVID-19. The US Non-Farm Payrolls report is awaited.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.29 after Johnson intervenes in Brexit talks
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.29 after UK PM Johnson intervened in Brexit talks and scheduled a call with EC President von der Leyen. Higher hopes are boosting the pound, while Trump's coronavirus is supporting the safe-haven dollar.
Gold drops in Asia, confirming rising wedge breakdown
Gold's hourly chart shows a bearish reversal pattern. The decline has confirmed a rising wedge breakdown on the hourly chart. The bearish reversal pattern indicates that the recovery rally from the Sept. 28 low of $1,948 has ended.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Eagerly waiting for an upbeat report
The US is expected to have added modest 850K new jobs in September, but signs said otherwise. The market focus is still on a possible stimulus package from the US Congress ahead of elections.
WTI: Both swing-trade and day-trade now running risk free for 9R potential
WTI has fallen back to the downside below resistance. Both the swing trade and day trades are now running at breakeven for a potential 9R return. Bears are now in for a free ride towards the target and a possible 5R outcome.