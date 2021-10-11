EUR/USD loses the grip and retests 1.1550

- EUR/USD fades Friday’s advance and drops to 1.150.
- The rebound in the greenback weighs on the pair on Monday.
- Industrial Production in Italy surprised to the upside in August.
The single currency comes under some selling pressure and drags EUR/USD back to the mid-1.1500s at the beginning of the week.
EUR/USD depressed on dollar strength
EUR/USD leaves behind Friday’s advance and returns instead to the lower end of the recent range in the 1.1550 region on Monday.
The resumption of the bid bias in the dollar coupled with higher US yields across the curve encourages the US Dollar Index to refocus its price action on the upside and with the immediate target at the 2021 peaks around 94.50.
Higher yields in the German 10-year Bunds – which trade in levels last seen in May around -0.12% - fail to ignite some fresh spark of buying interest in the European currency, leaving spot to the mercy of sellers for the time being.
Nothing of note in the euro docket, where Italian Industrial Production contracted 0.2% MoM in August and came flat on a yearly basis, both prints coming above initial estimates.
What to look for around EUR
Despite the recent bullish attempt, EUR/USD remains well under pressure. Indeed, dollar dynamics continue to rule the sentiment surrounding the European currency and relegate the pair to trade near YTD lows for the time being. The firmer tone in the buck along with higher US yields and bouts of risk aversion – particularly on the debt ceiling issue - continue to undermine the performance of the risk universe, while the growth outlook appears under pressure on rising speculations that the inflation could take longer to reverse the ongoing elevated levels. In addition, the likely loss of momentum in the economic recovery, as per some weakness seen in key fundamentals, also caps the upside potential in the pair.
Key events in the euro area this week: German/EMU Economic Sentiment (Tuesday) – German final CPI, EMU Industrial Production (Wednesday) – European Council Meeting (Thursday) - European Council Meeting, EMU Balance of Trade (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery in the region. Sustainability of the pick-up in inflation figures. Progress of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and pace of the vaccination campaign. Probable political effervescence around the EU Recovery Fund. Investors’ shift to European equities in the wake of the pandemic could lend extra oxygen to the single currency. ECB tapering speculations.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is losing 0.09% at 1.1560 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1640 (weekly high Oct.4) followed by 1.1664 (20-day SMA) and finally 1.1755 (weekly high Sep.22). On the other hand, a break below 1.1529 (2021 low Oct.6) would target 1.1500 (round level) en route to 1.1495 (high Mar.9 2020).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.1600 as USD licks NFP-led wounds
EUR/USD struggles to extend the corrective pullback towards 1.1600, as the US dollar rebounds amid worsening mood. Mixed concerns relating to Fed tapering, US-China and soaring energy costs dent risk appetite. Light trading can restrict intraday moves.
GBP/USD battles 1.3650 amid hawkish BOE, USD rebound
GBP/USD is battling 1.3650 amid a mixed market mood. The US dollar finds support from elevated Treasury yields and US-China jitters. Hawkish BOE and Brexit woes test the sterling against majors.
XAU/USD remains stuck in range above $1750 amid light trading
Gold price has reversed Friday’s gains, now posting small losses in the European session, as the worsening market mood keeps the buoyant tone intact around the safe-haven US dollar.
Analysts expect Bitcoin to top at $350,000 by 2022
Comparing the ongoing Bitcoin bull run with the 2017 rally suggests that institutional investments are on the rise. Top institutional players are transferring their Bitcoin holdings off exchanges.
Wall Street Week Ahead: No jobs, no taper, no rally. Can earnings change things?
Equity markets are treading water on Friday with little in the way of strong direction after a weak employment report. This bad number (194k versus 500k expected) has a silver lining in that it may allow the Fed to delay tapering its stimulus program which the equity market has become increasingly reliant on.