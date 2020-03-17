EUR/USD loses the grip and recedes to 1.1130 ahead of ZEW

- EUR/USD sheds further ground and tests the 1.1130 region.
- German, EMU ZEW coming up next on the domestic docket.
- US Retail Sales next of relevance across the pond.
The dingle currency is giving away part of Monday’s gains and is now forcing EUR/USD to ease to the 1.1130 region in response to a pick-up in the demand for the greenback.
EUR/USD looks to US, EMU data
EUR/USD has resumed the downside on Tuesday and is partially reversing the optimism seen at the beginning of the week and (so far) keeping business above the key 200-day SMA.
The better tone in the global markets on Tuesday allows for the return of the risk appetite among investors, sponsoring outflows from the safe haven universe and lending support to the buck (via the stronger USD/JPY), US bonds and crude oil.
In the meantime, the COVID-19 remains well in centre stage against the backdrop of further containment attempts by countries and extraordinary monetary policy measures by central banks in order to deal with the impact on the economy from the coronavirus.
Data wise in Euroland, the ZEW survey in Germany and the broader Euroland should shed further light of how the “economic morale” fared in March. Across the pond, February’s advanced Retail Sales and Industrial Production figures should be on top of the docket.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD keeps the familiar range so far this week while market participants continue to adjust to the recent Fed’s move on rates along with other major central banks. The pair has therefore left behind part of the downside sparked after the ECB expanded QE and announced extra liquidity measures at its meeting last week. On the macro view, recent better-than-expected results in both Germany and the broader Euroland appear to have re-ignited some optimism among investors regarding the possibility of some recovery in the region and the currency. This view is also supported by latest news of fiscal stimulus in Germany. However, the developments around the coronavirus and its impact on the economy are expected to keep ruling the sentiment in the near-term, including the likeliness of extra easing by the ECB, which could cast some doubts over the pair’s potential upside.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.44% at 1.1131 and faces the next support at 1.1055 (55-day SMA) followed by 1.0992 (monthly low Jan.29) and finally 1.0814 (78.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally). On the flip side, a breakout of 1.1236 (weekly high Mar.16) would target 1.1495 (2020 high Mar.9) en route to 1.1514 (high Jan.31 2019).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.1150 amid USD strength, ahead of ZEW
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, pressured as the dollar remains dominant amid the coronavirus crisis. French President Macron declared "war" and pledged stimulus. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment is awaited.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.2300, eyes on UK jobs, coronavirus stimulus
GBP/USD trades close to 1.22, at the lowest since October 2019. BCC anticipates the slowest UK GDP growth since GFC. Focus on UK jobs data ahead of PM Johnson’s "significant coronavirus economic package".
Forex Today: Dollar dominant as markets bounce after Trump's recession talk, focus on fiscal stimulus
Stocks are in the green early on Saint Patrick's Day, after yet another massive sell-off on Monday. Concerns about the impact of coronavirus weighed heavily on the markets, triggering double-digit falls on Wall Street in the worst fall since 1987.
Gold prices extend the drop below $1,500, focus on key Fibonacci levels
Gold prices fail to hold onto the early-day recovery gains, slips beneath 200-day SMA. A confluence of 100-day SMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement limit near-term upside. November 2019 low, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement on the bears’ radars.
WTI is climbing back to the $30 handle, within a range between $27 and $36 handles
The price of a barrel of oil is suffering the sap in demand following the impact of COVID-19 and prices are at the lowest ranges since January 2016. The four-year low on Monday occurred as US stock markets plunged on fears that the worst is yet to come.