EUR/USD loses the grip ahead of 1.1000, focus on data

- EUR/USD grinds lower to the 1.0970 region on Thursday.
- German flash manufacturing PMI improves a tad to 36.8.
- US Initial Claims will be the most salient event in the NA session.
The midl recovery in the greenback has prompted EUR/USD’s rally to lose some steam and recede to the 1.0970/60 band in the second half of the week.
EUR/USD offered post-PMIs
Following four consecutive daily advances, including a brief test of the 1.1000 neighbourhood on Wednesday, the upside momentum in EUR/USD appears to have run out of vigour somewhat.
In addition, flash PMIS in the core Euroland noted both the manufacturing and services sector in the region are expected to remain depressed and well into the sub-50 region for the month of May, reflecting the impact of the coronavirus on the economy.
Later in the session, investors will closely follow another release of the weekly Initial Claims in the US economy along with the Philly Fed manufacturing gauge and Markit’s preliminary PMIs.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD has managed to briefly test the 1.1000 barrier just to ease some ground soon afterwards. In addition, better-than-expected results in Germany and the broader euro area have been also sustaining the strong rebound in the pair along with positive prospects of the re-opening of some economies in the bloc. In the meantime, the solid position of the euro area’s current account keeps deeper pullbacks in the pair somewhat contained for the time being. Meanwhile, in the political scenario, the recent German court ruling against purchases of sovereign debt under the ECB’s QE programme threatens to widen the existing cracks within the euro area and could limit any serious recovery in the currency. This view has been also exacerbated after the French-German proposed fund to help economies to recover from the coronavirus fallout met resistance among some Northern-European members, namely the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.07% at 1.0969 and faces immediate contention at 1.0774 (weekly low May 14) seconded by 1.0727 (monthly low Apr.24) and finally 1.0635 (2020 low Mar.23). On the upside, a breakout of 1.0999 (weekly high May 20) would target 1.1013 (200-day SMA) en route to 1.1019 (monthly high May 1).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower amid intensifying US-Sino tensions, mixed PMIs
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.0950, down from the highs. Rising Sino-American tensions are weighing on the market mood and boosting the dollar. Eurozone flash PMIs are mixed with Germany's manufacturing PMI missing expectations.
GBP/USD clings onto 1.22 after upbeat PMIs
GBP/USD is holding onto 1.22 after UK PMIs beat expectations and bounced more than expected. BOE Governor Bailey is open to negative rates, fraught Brexit talks, and amid a souring market mood that supports the dollar.
US Initial Jobless Claims: Will there be a hiring surge?
The incipient economic reopening movement that started in Georgia on April 24 has since seen stay-at-home orders lifted in almost all states and some or most business restrictions in many others has not yet diminished the soaring unemployment in the United States.
Gold slides to fresh session low, below $1735 level amid stronger USD
Gold edged lower through the early European session and was last seen trading near the lower end of its daily trading range, below the $1735 region.
WTI: Bulls in command above $34.00
WTI refreshes a 10-week top above the $34 mark, currently up over 2% so far. A two-week-old rising trend line, overbought RSI conditions check the bulls. An ascending support line from April 28 restricts short-term fall.