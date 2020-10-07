EUR/USD loses momentum before testing 1.1800, clings to modest gains near 1.1770

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • EUR/USD remains on track to close the day in the positive territory. 
  • US Dollar Index erases large part of Tuesday's gains.
  • Investors are waiting for FOMC to release the minutes of its September meeting.

The EUR/USD pair dropped below 1.1750 on Tuesday and spent the first half of the day fluctuating in a narrow range around 1.1730. With the greenback struggling to preserve its strength, however, the pair gained traction in the American trading hours and touched a daily high of 1.1782. As of writing, EUR/USD was up 0.33% on the day at 1.1772.

Risk flows hurt USD in American session

Despite the fact that US President Donald Trump terminated stimulus talks until after the election, the market mood remains upbeat on Tuesday on hopes of sides agreeing on standalone bills on payroll protection and stimulus checks.

Reflecting the risk-on market environment, major equity indexes in the US opened sharply higher and the greenback struggled to find demand as a safe-haven. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is losing 0.27% on the day at 93.59 and the S&P 500 Index is up 1.43% at 3,409.

At 1800 GMT, the FOMC will release the minutes of its September meeting, at which two officials voted against the updated forward guidance.

Previewing the FOMC's publication, "the predicate for the Fed's policy innovations is the governors' view that, despite the improved forecast in the Projection Materials, the USD economy is going to need substantial rate and spending support for several years," said FXStreet analyst Joseph Trevisani. "It is that economic view and any elucidation and details the minutes may provide that give the FOMC record its interest."

Technical levels to watch for

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1774
Today Daily Change 0.0040
Today Daily Change % 0.34
Today daily open 1.1734
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1762
Daily SMA50 1.1803
Daily SMA100 1.1542
Daily SMA200 1.1257
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1808
Previous Daily Low 1.1732
Previous Weekly High 1.177
Previous Weekly Low 1.1615
Previous Monthly High 1.2011
Previous Monthly Low 1.1612
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1761
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1779
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1708
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1682
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1632
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1784
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1833
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1859

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.72 amid upbeat China PMI

AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.72 amid upbeat China PMI

AUD/USD holds gains around 0.7180 in Asia this Friday. Australia's Aug home loan data bettered estimates. Improved risk appetite, amid upbeat Trump's comments and a surprise jump in China's Caixin Services PMI, favors the continued rise in the AUD. 

AUD/USD News

Gold: Bulls push bears back over the $1,900 line, dollar can't catch a break

Gold: Bulls push bears back over the $1,900 line, dollar can't catch a break

The US dollar is crumbling below the 93.50 level and is on its last legs. Gold has pushed the bears back and the price retreats back above $1,900 to form new support. Gold bears go back to the drawing board and await for high probability conditions.

Gold News

USD/JPY eases below 106.00 amid fresh US dollar supply

USD/JPY eases below 106.00 amid fresh US dollar supply

USD/JPY snaps a two-day winning streak and drops back below 106.00, tracking the renewed weakness in the US dollar across the board. The risk-on mood amid better Chinese data and Trump's recovery news weighs on the safe-haven dollar. 

USD/JPY News

Elections matter: The pause that decides...

Elections matter: The pause that decides...

In the final month before the US Presidential Election politics dominate every decision in Washington. The slowing economic recovery needs another stimulus package, unemployed workers want extended benefits.

Read more

WTI: Cheering upside break of 200-day EMA to eye $42.00

WTI: Cheering upside break of 200-day EMA to eye $42.00

WTI refreshes three-week high while carrying the run-up beyond key EMA, falling trend line from September 04. The energy benchmark respects the upside break of 200-day SMA and a five-week-long descending resistance line, now support.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures