EUR/USD looks to regain the 1.1300 handle ahead of data

- EUR/USD approaches the 1.1300 barrier on Tuesday.
- USD-strength, poor data sent spot to 1.1280 on Monday.
- German Retail Sales contracted 0.4% MoM in May.
The shared currency is giving some signs of life today following the negative start of the week, with EUR/USD now trading at shouting distance from the key barrier at 1.1300 the figure.
EUR/USD now looks to data
After bottoming out in multi-day lows near 1.1280 on Monday, spot has now regained some buying interest and approaches the 1.1300 mark amidst some sideline trading in the buck.
The recent truce on the US-China trade dispute lent extra oxygen to the risk-associated complex yesterday, driving yields higher and sponsoring quick outflows from safe havens. At the same time, the positive developments from the Trump-Xi meeting somehow collaborated with mitigating speculations of a Fed move on rates in the short-term horizon.
In today’s docket, German Retail Sales contracted at a monthly 0.4% during May, while Producer Prices for the same period are due later in the European morning. Across the pond, speeches by FOMC’s Williams and Mester should keep investors focused on the buck.
What to look for around EUR
The renewed dovish stance from the ECB and USD-dynamics should dictate the price action around the pair in the near term, helped at the same time by the broad risk-appetite trends and the recent positive developments from the US-China trade front. Further out, the slowdown in the region looks unremitting and reinforces at the same time the current dovish attitude of the central bank. On the political front, Italian politics is expected to remain a source of uncertainty and volatility for EUR, with the centre of the debate always gyrating around the country’s opposition to EU fiscal rules.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.08% at 1.1294 and a break above 1.1412 (high Jun.25) would target 1.1419 (high Feb.28) en route to 1.1448 (monthly high Mar.20). On the other hand, the next down barrier emerges at 1.1275 (low Jul.2) followed by 1.1259 (100-day SMA) and finally 1.1181 (low Jun.18).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1300 amid tariffs threat, weak data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1300, consolidating its losses. The US is mulling tariffs against the EU in response to the Airbus-Boeing spat. German retail sales fell by 0.6%, worse than expected.
GBP/USD holds tightly to 10-day low ahead of UK Construction PMI
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2650, around the recent lows. Brexit uncertainty and USD strength are weighing on the pair. UK construction PMI is due later.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below mid-108.00s
The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action and remained capped below mid-108.00s through the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair failed to capitalize on the weekly bullish gap opening.
Gold stages a goodish bounce from 1-week lows, still below $1400 mark
Gold regained positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday, albeit remained well below the key $1400 psychological mark.
Forex Today: EUR/USD pressured by tariffs' threat, AUD/USD ignore RBA cut, Bitcoin loses $10,000
Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, July 2nd, the European session. The US is mulling tariffs against the EU amid the Airbus-Boeing dispute. EUR/USD is under pressure.