EUR/USD looks to regain 1.1400 on softer yields, Eurozone GDP, US Retail Sales eyed

- EUR/USD consolidates losses around 16-month low, recently grinding higher.
- Yields soften as ECB, Fed officials push back rate hike concerns ahead of key data releases.
- DXY tracks bond coupons to ease from 16-month top.
- US stimulus, XI-Biden talks improve market sentiment, strengthen corrective pullback.
EUR/USD struggles to extend the rebound from a 16-month low heading into Tuesday’s European session. That said, the quote dropped to the fresh low since July 2020 the previous day before bouncing off 1.1359 during early Asia.
Although pullback in the US Treasury yields seems to have underpinned the EUR/USD rebound, cautious sentiment ahead of important statistics from the Eurozone and the US challenges the recovery moves.
The US 10-year Treasury yields drop two basis points (bps) to 1.60% after rising to a three-week top on Monday. The softer bond coupons weigh on the US Dollar Index (DXY) down 0.10% around 95.43, following the run-up to the highest since late 2020.
While tracing the pullback in the yields, comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials could well be linked. That said, ECB President Christine Lagarde not only ruled out rate hikes until 2022 but also cited the negative impacts of monetary policy tightening the previous day. On the other hand, the Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin cited the need for a “wait and see” approach to tame the inflation whereas the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis Neel Kashkari said that the FOMC shouldn’t overreact to temporary factors.
Also favoring the EUR/USD buyers is the market’s optimism concerning the Sino-American relations following the An absence of negative comments during the introductory talks between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
It should, however, be noted that the firmer prints of the US Empire State Manufacturing Index and a 31-year high US inflation keep EUR/USD sellers hopeful. Also, fears that the latest worsening of the covid conditions in the bloc will overturn hopes of economic recovery, even if the Eurozone Q3 GDP rises past 2.2% QoQ forecasts, test the major pair buyers.
Read: US Retail Sales Preview: Win-win for the dollar? Three scenarios, only one dollar-negative
Technical analysis
Unless bounding back beyond June 2020 peak near 1.1425, EUR/USD remains vulnerable to test late 2019 high surrounding 1.1240.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1384
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21%
|Today daily open
|1.136
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1572
|Daily SMA50
|1.1636
|Daily SMA100
|1.172
|Daily SMA200
|1.1875
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1464
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1356
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1609
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1433
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1692
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1524
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1398
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1423
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1323
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1286
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1215
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1431
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1501
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1538
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Rebound remains capped below 1.14 ahead of key EU/US data Premium
EUR/USD consolidates losses below 1.1400, as the US dollar pulls back from yearly highs amid the risk-on mood. US stimulus and XI-Biden talks underpin the risk tone. Yields soften as ECB, Fed officials push back rate hike. Eurozone GDP, US Retail Sales data awaited.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.3430 level ahead of UK jobs data Premium
GBP/USD is trading better bid above 1.3400 ahead of the UK employment data. The US dollar retreats in tandem with the yields amid improving market mood. Brexit deadlock on the Northern Ireland protocol and rising covid cases in the UK remain a weight on the pair. Brexit updates, US data in focus.
Gold bulls pause near descending trend-line hurdle Premium
Gold settled with modest losses on Monday, snapping seven successive days of the winning streak to a more than five-month highs. The downtick was exclusively sponsored by a stronger US dollar, which tends to undermine the dollar-denominated commodity.
Litecoin adoption bolsters with Visa as LTC dip triggers a 20% rally
Litecoin price has seen a sharp decline over the past day and might continue to drop more before it sees an uptick in buying pressure. Investors can expect LTC to bounce off a crucial demand zone to restart an upswing.
US Retail Sales Preview: Win-win for the dollar? Three scenarios, only one dollar-negative Premium
Never underestimate the US consumer – this adage is mostly correct, but sometimes shoppers go on strike due to high prices. That is the fear for October's Retail Sales report. As some 70% of America's economy is around consumption, the upcoming publication is critical for the dollar.