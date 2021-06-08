- EUR/USD lost its momentum after edging higher on Monday.
- US Dollar Index holds in the positive territory above 90.00.
- Upbeat data from the euro area failed to help the shared currency gather strength.
After closing the previous two trading days in the positive territory, the EUR/USD pair struggled to preserve its bullish momentum on Tuesday and was last seen losing 0.08% on a daily basis at 1.2180.
EUR/USD stays directionless ahead of Thursday's key events
Earlier in the day, Eurostat announced that the Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the eurozone contracted at an annual rate of 1.3% in the first quarter. Although this reading came in better than the market expectation of -1.8%, it failed to help the shared currency gather strength against its rivals.
Additionally, the ZEW Survey's Economic Sentiment component for the euro area edged lower to 81.3 in June from 84 in May, beating analysts' estimate of 77. On a negative note, the same data for Germany dropped to 79.8 from 84.4 and missed the market consensus of 86 by a wide margin.
In the second half of the day, low-tier data releases from the US were largely ignored by market participants and the cautious market mood allowed the greenback to outperform its rivals. Currently, the US Dollar Index is up 0.12% on the day at 90.97.
The monthly data published by the US Census Bureau revealed on Tuesday the goods and services deficit of the US declined by $6.1 billion to $68.9 billion in April.
There won't be any high-impact data releases featured in the economic calendar on Wednesday and the pair is likely to extend its sideways grind ahead of the European Central Bank's policy announcement and the US inflation data on Thursday.
Technical levels to watch for
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2179
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.219
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.218
|Daily SMA50
|1.2057
|Daily SMA100
|1.2042
|Daily SMA200
|1.1986
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2202
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2145
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2254
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2104
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1986
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.218
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2167
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2156
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2122
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2099
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2213
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2236
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2269
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
