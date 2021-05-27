EUR/USD looks to close choppy day flat around 1.2200

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • EUR/USD fluctuates in a narrow band on Thursday.
  • US Dollar Index steadies around 90.00 after US data.
  • Focus shifts to Friday's key data releases from the EU and the US.

Following Wednesday's decline, the EUR/USD pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase and remains on track to close little changed around 1.2200.

Eyes on Friday's high-tier data

Earlier in the day, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Pablo Hernandez de Cos said that the rise in inflation in the euro area was transitory but this comment failed to trigger a meaningful market reaction. Meanwhile, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann argued that it was crucial to keep fiscal support measures targeted and limited in time. "It must be clear to everyone that we are not putting monetary policy at the service of fiscal policy," Weidmann added.

During the American session, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that it left the annualized first-quarter GDP growth unchanged at 6.4%. Other data from the US revealed that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 406,000. On a negative note, the US Census Bureau's monthly publication showed that Durable Goods Orders declined by 1.3% on a monthly basis in April.

Amid these mixed data releases, rising US Treasury bond yields helped the greenback stay resilient against its rivals. At the moment, the US Dollar Index flat on the day near 90.00 and the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is rising 1.7%.

On Friday, the European Commission will publish the Consumer Confidence, Business Climate and Economic Sentiment Indicator for May. Later in the day, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, Personal Spending, Personal Income and the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index data will be featured in the US economic docket.

Technical levels to watch for

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2202
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 1.2192
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2133
Daily SMA50 1.2001
Daily SMA100 1.204
Daily SMA200 1.1973
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2263
Previous Daily Low 1.2182
Previous Weekly High 1.2245
Previous Weekly Low 1.2126
Previous Monthly High 1.215
Previous Monthly Low 1.1713
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2213
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2232
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2162
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2131
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2081
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2243
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2293
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2324

 

 

Latest Forex News

