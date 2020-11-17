EUR/USD looks to break above the 1.1870 region, focus on Lagarde

- EUR/USD stays firm near the 1.1870 level on Tuesday.
- Progress of the pandemic in Europe remains in the centre of the debate.
- ECB’s Christine Lagarde will take centre stage later in the session.
The single currency keeps its upbeat note unchanged so far this week and once again pushes EUR/USD to weekly peaks in the 1.1870 region.
EUR/USD looks to ECB, data, pandemic
EUR/USD extends the upside for the fourth session in a row on turnaround Tuesday and flirts with the topside around 1.1870 despite rising concerns over the unabated pick-up in coronavirus cases in the Old Continent.
In fact, market participants remain optimistic on a “V”-shaped recovery in the region, particularly following recent news on vaccine candidates from Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA). This is all weighing on the greenback and force the US Dollar Index (DXY) to drop to fresh weekly lows.
Later in the session, ECB’s C.Lagarde will participate in an online Q&A session during the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. Still around the ECB, members E. Fernandez-Bollo, K. af Jochnick and L. De Guindos are all due to speak later in the session.
Across the pond, Retail Sales will be the salient event followed by Industrial/Manufacturing Production, Capacity Utilization, Business Inventories, TIC Flows and the NAHB Index.
In addition, FOMC’s R.Bostic, M.Daly and J.Williams will also speak later on Tuesday.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD is once again putting the key resistance in the 1.1870 region to the test amidst a favourable context in the risk appetite trends. In the very near-term, however, EUR/USD is expected to remain under scrutiny on dollar dynamics mainly coming from the US post-elections scenario and the progress of the coronavirus pandemic. On the more domestic front, the euro appears propped up by auspicious results from domestic fundamentals (despite momentum appears somewhat mitigated in several regions), although the now more dovish stance from the ECB prompts some caution when comes to bullish attempts. As usual, the euro still looks supported by the solid position of the EMU’s current account.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.15% at 1.1866 and a break above 1.1920 (monthly high Nov.9) would target 1.1965 (monthly high Aug.18) en route to 1.2011 (2020 high Sep.1). On the other hand, the next support emerges at 1.1745 (weekly low Nov.11) followed by 1.1709 (Fibo level of the 2017-2018 rally) and finally 1.1602 (monthly low Nov.4).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
EUR/USD advances above 1.1850 as coronavirus dominates the headlines
EUR/USD is rising above 1.1850 as concerns about the spread of coronavirus on both sides of the Atlantic are countered by Moderna's upbeat vaccine news. US retail sales and a speech by Fed Chair Powell are awaited.
GBP/USD holds above 1.32 amid Brexit hopes, ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD has topped the 1.32 level after Chief UK negotiator Frost was quoted saying a Brexit deal could be achieved next week. Concerns about the spread of the virus weigh on markets and replace vaccine optimism. BOE Governor Bailey speaks later.
XAU/USD catches fresh bids, remains below $1900
Gold stays below $1900 as virus woes outweigh vaccine hopes. XAU/USD formed long-legged doji on the daily sticks. Focus remains on the US Retail Sales and coronavirus data.
Forex Today: US virus restrictions dampen vaccine-related optimism, retail sales, Brexit eyed
Markets are off the highs and the US dollar is finding its feet as fresh restrictions in various US states counter optimism from the second coronavirus vaccine breakthrough.
WTI: Teasing triangle breakout on 1H chart ahead of OPEC+ meeting
WTI (futures on NYMEX) has caught a fresh bid wave over the last hour, as it looks to regain the $42 level amid expectations that the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) will delay the oil output hike by three to six months when they meet later on Tuesday.