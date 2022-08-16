EUR/USD looks south towards 1.0100 ahead of German ZEW

- EUR/USD is extending the previous sell-off, 1.0100 appears at risk.
- US dollar holds higher ground amid a cautious mood, despite weaker yields.
- Daily technical setup suggests more pain for the pair, eyes on German ZEW.
EUR/USD is looking to extend the two-day bearish momentum this Tuesday, as bears aim for the 1.0100 demand area amid a risk-averse market condition.
Despite the Wall Street advance on preference for growth stocks, the Asian markets appear in a cautious mood, as the recent Chinese data inflicted pain and alarmed recessionary fears worldwide.
The reduced appetite for riskier assets keeps the buoyant tone intact around the safe-haven US dollar, despite the ongoing weakness in the Treasury yields. The US dollar index holds steady at around 106.55, at the time of writing, while the benchmark 10-year rates are down about 0.50% to trade at 2.775%.
The market’s attention has now shifted to lingering recession fears, as they also remain worried about the size of the upcoming Fed rate hikes following the softer US inflation data. The minutes of the Fed July meeting will be closely followed to get hints on the central bank’s next policy move.
Ahead of that, the ZEW survey from the Eurozone and Germany will be eyed, as it may confirm a recession in the old continent amid the deepening energy and supply-side crisis. The drying up of the Rhine River has exacerbated the pain in the euro.
The German headline Economic Sentiment is seen improving slightly to -52.7 in August vs. -53.8 previous while that of the Eurozone is expected at -42.5 vs. -51.1 prior. Meanwhile, investors will also look forward to the US housing data for fresh dollar valuations.
EUR/USD: Technical outlook
Technically, EUR/USD closed Monday below the critical short-term 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 1.0210, opening floors for further downside. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers below the midline, justifying the bearish potential. Sellers are likely to test the August 3 low of 1.0122 en route to the 1.0100 mark.
EUR/USD: Additional technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0149
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.0162
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0213
|Daily SMA50
|1.0318
|Daily SMA100
|1.0516
|Daily SMA200
|1.0889
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0268
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0155
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0369
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0159
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0486
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0198
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0225
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0122
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0081
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0008
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0236
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0309
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0349
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
When are the RBA minutes and how might they affect AUD/USD?
AUD/USD holds lower ground near 0.7120 as bears take a breather ahead of the key RBA Minutes, especially after the biggest daily fall in a fortnight. In addition to the pre-event anxiety, an absence of major data/events and mixed concerns surrounding inflation and growth also appear to restrict immediate pair moves.
EUR/USD looks south towards 1.0100 ahead of German ZEW
EUR/USD is extending the previous sell-off, 1.0100 appears at risk. US dollar holds higher ground amid a cautious mood, despite weaker yields. Daily technical setup suggests more pain for the pair, eyes on German ZEW.
Gold bears eye $1,750 on rising wedge confirmation, firmer USD
Gold price keeps the previous day’s downside break of the fortnight-old rising wedge while flashing $1,780 as a quote during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The yellow metal’s latest losses could be linked to the US dollar’s sustained rebound.
Crypto Sleeping Giants: Enjin Coin Price - A 3000% rally by 2023
Enjin coin price could become a crypto outperformer in the next bullrun. Key levels have been identified. The Enjin token, an Ethereum based gaming token witnessed a 14,000% rise between March 2020 lows at $0.03 and the 2021 highs at $4.85.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!