EUR/USD looks side-lined for the time being – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang now see EUR/USD trading between 1.0900 and 1.1050 in the next few weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We indicated yesterday that EUR ‘is likely to advance further but it remains to be seen if it can maintain a foothold above 1.1075’. EUR eked out a fresh year’s high of 1.1066 before plummeting to 1.0962. While the sharp and swift drop is oversold, there is room for EUR to decline further. However, the major support at 1.0900 is unlikely to come under threat (there is another support at 1.0940). Resistance is at 1.1000; a break of 1.1025 would indicate that the weakness in EUR has stabilized.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Yesterday (25 Apr, spot at 1.1045), we highlighted that EUR ‘is likely to trade with an upward bias but it has to break and stay above the month-to-date high of 1.1075 before a move to the next major resistance at 1.1120 is likely’. We added, ‘a break of 1.0975 would indicate that the build-up in momentum has faded’. We did not anticipate the sharp drop in NY trade that took out our ‘strong support’ level of 1.0975 (low has been 1.0962). The build-up of upward momentum has fizzled out. In other words, instead of advancing, EUR is more likely to trade in a range for now, expected to be between 1.0900 and 1.1050.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.1000 amid renewed USD selling
EUR/USD is rebounding toward 1.1000, as bears take a breather after posting the biggest daily loss in 1.5 months. The pair is benefiting from the latest retreat in the US Dollar amid a recovery in risk sentiment and ahead of US Durable Goods data.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.2450 amid risk reset
GBP/USD is recovering ground toward 1.2450 after defending the 1.2400 level. Markets are witnessing an improvement in risk sentiment in the early European morning, weighing on the safe-haven US Dollar. The focus shifts to the US economic data and Meta earnings.
Gold bears flex muscles around $1,990 as clues for US GDP loom
Gold price stays defensive around $1,995 as the metal buyers await fresh clues to defend the two-day uptrend amid early Wednesday. The XAU/USD struggles amid cautious optimism in the market, as well as anxiety ahead of a key clue for the US GDP for the first quarter.
Cardano price likely to trap early ADA bulls before a 20% upswing
Cardano price set up a local top on April 15 and triggered a massive slump, which could be due to investors booking profits. As ADA retraced, it set up a base and tightened in a range over the weekend before breaking out on April 25.
Can earnings save this market
Can earnings save this market. The short answer is probably not. Though Microsoft at least failed to panic the market any further. Tuesday was one of the biggest price shifts in either direct we have seen for a while.