- EUR/USD extends the corrective downside near 1.0700.
- The greenback regains poise amidst higher yields.
- ECB’s Lagarde, US ISM Manufacturing next of note in the docket.
The offered bias remains well and sound around the European currency and puts EUR/USD under pressure near the 1.0700 mark on Wednesday.
EUR/USD focuses on Lagarde
EUR/USD sheds ground for the second straight session, as the recovery in the greenback appears to have picked up extra pace on Wednesday.
Indeed, the downtick in the pair comes amidst further rebound in US yields along the curve, while the German 10y Bund yields reached new 3-week tops past 1.15%.
No reaction around the euro after ECB’s Holzmann favoured once again hiking rates by 50 bps against the current backdrop of elevated inflation figures.
In the calendar, final figures showed the German Manufacturing PMI improve a tad to 54.8 in May and tick lower to 54.6 when it comes to the broader Euroland. Still on the latter, the Unemployment Rate remained at 6.8% in April. Later in the session, Chairwoman Lagarde will speak at a BIS event.
Across the pond, MBA Mortgage Applications, the final Manufacturing PMI, the ISM Manufacturing, Construction Spending and the Fed’s Beige Book are all due along with speeches by FOMC’s Williams and Bullard.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD’s bounce off 2022 lows near 1.0350 (May 13) has been so far underpinned by unusual hawkish ECB-speak leaning towards an initial rate hike as soon as in July, while the consensus view that the bond-purchase programme should end at some point in early Q3 has also lent legs to the European currency.
In addition, the renewed selling bias in the greenback has also collaborated with the multi-cent upside in the pair, as investors appear to have already pencilled in a couple of 50 bps rate hikes at the June and July gatherings.
However, EUR/USD is still far away from exiting the woods and it is expected to remain at the mercy of dollar dynamics, geopolitical concerns and the Fed-ECB divergence, while higher German yields, elevated inflation and a decent pace of the economic recovery in the euro bloc are also supportive of an improvement in the mood around the euro.
Key events in the euro area this week: Germany Unemployment Change, Unemployment Rate, EMU Flash Inflation Rate (Tuesday) – Germany Retail Sales, Final Manufacturing PMI, EMU Final Manufacturing PMI, ECB Lagarde (Wednesday) – Germany Balance of Trade, Final Services PMI, EMU Retail Sales, Final Services PMI (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Speculation of the start of the hiking cycle by the ECB as soon as this summer. Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the euro area. Impact of the war in Ukraine on the region’s growth prospects.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is retreating 0.08% at 1.0722 and a breach of 1.0678 (weekly low May 31) would target 1.0641 (low May 25) en route to 1.0532 (low May 20). On the other hand, the next up barrier emerges at 1.0786 (monthly high May 30) followed by 1.0936 (weekly high April 21) and finally 1.0974 (100-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays above 1.0700 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction on Wednesday and continues to fluctuate above 1.0700. Rising US Treasury bond yields support the dollar ahead of the ISM Manufacturing PMI data and the Federal Reserve's Beige Book.
GBP/USD holds steady around 1.2600 as focus shifts to US data
GBP/USD is moving sideways near 1.2600 mid-week as investors await the next catalyst. The ISM Manufacturing PMI and JOLTS Job Openings will be featured in the US economic docket later in the day. The Fed will release its Beige Book as well.
Gold struggles to recover from $1,830 as US yields edge higher
Gold stays on the back foot on Wednesday and trades at its lowest level in nearly two weeks at around $1,830. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory ahead of key US data, not allowing XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
Shiba Inu burn rate plummets with Ryoshi disappearance, SHIB could crash like Terra’s LUNA
Shiba-Inu-themed meme coin's burn rate took a hit after the mysterious disappearance of SHIB founder Ryoshi. Experts at Finder believe that could crash like Terra, as the project lacks usability.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!