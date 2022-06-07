- EUR/USD loses further ground and revisits the 1.0660 region.
- The greenback extends the bid bias despite lower yields.
- Germany Construction PMI eased to 45.4 in May.
Sellers appear well in control of the sentiment around the European currency and drag EUR/USD back to the 1.0660 zone on Tuesday.
EUR/USD in multi-day lows
EUR/USD sheds ground for the third session in a row on Tuesday and pushes further south of the 1.0700 mark in the first half of the week, always in response to the selling pressure in the risk-associated universe.
Also reflecting the offered bias in the risk complex, US and German yields recede from recent tops, although they manage well to keep the trade in the upper end of the range.
In the domestic calendar, German Factory Orders contracted at a monthly 2.7% in April and the Construction PMI eased a tad to 45.4 in May. Across the Atlantic, Balance of Trade results and the Consumer Credit Change figures are due later in the NA session.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD continues to lose momentum and extends further the rejection from peaks beyond the 1.0700 mark in past sessions.
The pair’s recent multi-week recovery has been on the back of supportive ECB-speak, which continued to point at an initial rate hike as soon as in July, while the consensus view that the bond-purchase programme should end at some point in early Q3 has also lent legs to the European currency.
However, EUR/USD is still far away from exiting the woods and it is expected to remain at the mercy of dollar dynamics, geopolitical concerns and the Fed-ECB divergence, while higher German yields, persistent elevated inflation in the euro area and a decent pace of the economic recovery in the region are also supportive of an improvement in the mood around the euro.
Key events in the euro area this week: Germany Construction PMI (Tuesday) – Advanced EMU Q1 GDP Growth Rate (Wednesday) – ECB Interest Rate Decision (Thursday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Speculation of the start of the hiking cycle by the ECB as soon as this summer. Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the euro bloc. Impact of the war in Ukraine on the region’s growth prospects.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is retreating 0.09% at 1.0686 and a breach of 1.0627 (monthly low June 1) would target 1.0532 (low May 20) en route to 1.0459 (low May 18). On the upside, the next resistance aligns at 1.0786 (monthly high May 30) seconded by 1.0936 (weekly high April 21) and finally 1.0945 (100-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD stays on the back foot near 1.0700 despite upbeat EU data
EUR/USD is having a difficult time staging a recovery on Tuesday and continues to fluctuate near 1.0700. Although the data from the eurozone showed that the Sentix Investor Confidence improved to -15.8 in June from -22.6, the euro struggles to find demand amid risk aversion.
GBP/USD eases to 1.2500 amid risk-aversion
GBPUSD is battling 1.2500, failing to sustain the rebound despite the upward revision to the UK FInal Services PMI for May. The US dollar keeps the upper hand amid broad risk-aversion, as investors digest the UK PM Boris Johnson's hollow victory.
Gold sticks to modest gains, upside potential seems limited
Gold gained some positive traction on Tuesday and snapped a two-day losing streak. Expectations of aggressive global central banks and modest USD strength capped gains.
Can Bitcoin price survive with record inflation and looming recession concerns?
Bitcoin price is back to trading at its favorite psychological level and a level that it has traded at for the last month. Intraday volatility does not matter, since the chances of a massive sell-off that pushes BTC to 2017 levels are high.
