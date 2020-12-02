EUR/USD looks north after biggest single-day gain since March

- EUR/USD scales 1.20 with a bullish marubozu-like candle.
- Dollar-bearish sentiment backs technical breakout, suggests scope for stronger gains.
- The ECB is expected to boost stimulus on Dec. 10.
EUR/USD eyes stronger gains, having confirmed a bullish breakout above 1.20 on Tuesday with the biggest single-day percentage gain in nearly nine months.
The pair surged by 1.21% on Tuesday on the back of a broad-based US dollar sell-off and closed well above 1.20. A bigger percentage gain was last observed on March 26, when the pair rallied by 1.36%.
With a close above 1.20, the pair has ended its three-month consolidation in the 1.16-1.20 range and resumed the ascent from March lows near 1.06.
The Euro's rise is remarkable, given it is happening just days before the European Central Bank's Dec. 10 meeting, where policymakers are expected to announce additional monetary easing measures.
The bearish sentiment around the dollar looks to be powering gains in the currency pair. The dollar is on the defensive and could continue to lose ground ahead of Christmas on hopes for a swift global economic recovery on the back of potential coronavirus vaccines.
Markets are also betting on easing of the US-China tensions under the US President-elect Joe Biden's leadership. According to The New York Times, Biden has called on Congress to pass a substantial relief package to help keep businesses, households, and local governments afloat.
That has revived hopes for additional fiscal stimulus, adding to bearish pressures around the dollar.
EUR/USD could break above the psychological hurdle of 1.21 later today. At the time of writing, the currency pair is trading near 1.2080. The German Retail Sales and the Eurozone Producer Price Index scheduled for release during the European trading hours may not significantly impact the single currency. During the US trading hours, the focus would be on the Federal Reserve's Beige Book.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2080
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.2072
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1865
|Daily SMA50
|1.1792
|Daily SMA100
|1.1781
|Daily SMA200
|1.1417
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2075
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1924
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1963
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.18
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2003
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1603
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2018
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1982
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1972
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1872
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1821
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2124
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2175
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2275
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD plunges below 1.34 on Brexit concerns
GBP/USD trades below 1.34 after the EU's Barnier said that a Brexit deal hangs in the balance and that three issues remain open. Earlier, the currency pair jumped as the UK approved a coronavirus vaccine.
EUR/USD rises amid vaccine optimism, despite Biden's China comments
EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.2050 as the UK approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and as US lawmakers consider a stimulus package. President-elect Biden's cautious approach to China is countering the enthusiasm. ADP's jobs figures are eyed.
XAU/USD eyes $1850 amid bull pennant breakout on 1H chart
Gold’s recovery from five-month lows of $1765 gains further traction on Wednesday, as the bulls gear up for a test of the earlier critical support now resistance at $1850.
Forex Today: Dollar licks its wounds as Biden cools on China, vaccine, stimulus and data eyed
The US dollar is marginally bouncing as President-elect Joe Biden wants to keep tariffs on China unchanged at first. The UK's approval of a coronavirus vaccine helps sustain an upbeat mood. ADP's jobs figures, Fed Chair Powell's testimony, fiscal stimulus, and Brexit are all eyed.
Extra week of Black Friday!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!