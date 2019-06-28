EUR/USD looks for direction around 1.1360 ahead of EMU CPI, G-20

- EUR/USD remains in the 1.1360 region ahead of data.
- EMU inflation figures next of relevance in the docket.
- Investors stay focused on the imminent G-20 event.
The shared currency is extending the multi-session rangebound theme at the end of the week, taking EUR/USD to the 1.1360 zone ahead of the opening bell in Euroland.
EUR/USD now looks to EMU, US data, G-20
A series of ‘doji-like’ candles in past sessions leaves the price action in spot inconclusive, as market participants remain well into a cautious stance in light of the key G-20 event that kicks in later today.
The centre of the debate will be undoubtedly on the meeting between President Trump and his Chinese peer Xi Jingpin tomorrow, all amidst some recent comments from Trump on potential further tariffs and Chinese preconditions to resume talks.
In the meantime, the pair has so far met decent support in the vicinity of the key 200-day SMA in the mid-1.1300s following Tuesday’s bearish ‘outside day’. Trade jitters should continue to dictate the mood in the risk-appetite trends in the very near term, although investors should slowly start to adjust their views to the recent dovish twist from the ECB, keeping the demand for EUR somewhat subdued.
Moving forward, advanced June inflation figures in the region will be in the limelight later in the European morning. Across the ocean, PCE figures, Personal Spending/Income and the final U-Mich reading for the current month should keep the attention on the buck.
What to look for around EUR
The renewed dovish stance from the ECB and USD-dynamics should dictate the price action around the pair in the near term, helped at the same time by the broad risk-appetite trends and trade tensions. Further out, the slowdown in the region looks unremitting and reinforces at the same time the current dovish attitude of the central bank. On the political front, Italian politics is expected to remain a source of uncertainty and volatility for EUR, with the centre of the debate gyrating around the country’s opposition to EU fiscal rules as well as the challenging tone from LN’s M.Salvini.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is retreating 0.02% at 1.1366 and faces the next down barrier at 1.1344 (low Jun.25) followed by 1.1260 (100-day SMA) and finally 1.1181 (low Jun.18). On the flip side, a break above 1.1412 (high Jun.25) would target 1.1419 (high Feb.28) en route to 1.1448 (monthly high Mar.20).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD awaits euro-zone inflation, G-20 for a new direction
EUR/USD is trading in the upper half of the 1.1300 handle, little changed. Euro-zone inflation is set to remain subdued. Markets are awaiting the all-important Trump-Xi summit in Japan.
GBP/USD steady ahead of UK GDP, amid Conservative contest
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2650 ahead of the final read of UK GDP. Boris Johnson refused to reject the option of bypassing parliament to ram through a no-deal Brexit, causing concern.
USD/JPY finds buyers near 107.55 amid G20 jitters
USD/JPY found some support just ahead of the 107.50 level, now attempting a tepid bounce towards 107.80 region, as markets remain unnerved ahead of the US data and Trump-Xi trade talks at the G20.
Gold stages solid comeback ahead of Trump-Xi meeting
Not only Japanese Prime Minister (PM) but leaders from India and China were also loud enough to criticize the downside impact of trade protectionism on the global economy during their appearances at the G20.
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD has a lack of strong support levels till $10,750
BTC/USD plummeted this Thursday as the price went down from a high of $13,345 to a low of $10,275, before settling around $11,145. The market has had a bullish opening this Friday as the price has gone up to $11,325.