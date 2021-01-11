EUR/USD looks for a setback with support seen at 1.2129/22 – Credit Suisse

EUR/USD loses further traction and drops below the 1.22 level. Economists at Credit Suisse see scope for further weakness for a potential test of the 38.2% retracement of the November/January rally at 1.2065.

Key quotes

“EUR/USD extends its rejection from our long-held ‘measured base objective’ at 1.2355 and with RSI momentum holding a triple bearish divergence and with the USD rebounding from major support and our next core objective, we continue to look for a consolidation phase to emerge.”

“Below price support at 1.2208 has seen a minor top complete with support seen next at 1.2129/22. Whilst a rebound from here should be allowed for at first, our bias is seen for a break in due course and a deeper setback to 1.2065/59 – the December low and 38.2% retracement of the November/January rally – where we then look for an attempt to find a floor.”

“Resistance is seen at 1.2231 initially, with a break above 1.2285 needed to ease the immediate downside bias for a retest of 1.2345.55. Beyond here can reassert the core uptrend with resistance seen next at 1.2414 next ahead of 1.2477 and then our core objective from last July at 1.2518/98.”