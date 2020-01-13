EUR/USD looks firmer, clinches tops near 1.1130

- EUR/USD advances further to the 1.1130 region.
- The dollar has started the week on a soft fashion so far.
- Recent decline met support near 1.1080.
EUR/USD is adding to Friday’s gains and is moving to the 1.1130 area, recording at the same time new 3-day highs.
EUR/USD looks to data, trade
The pair is up for the second session in a row on Monday and remains underpinned by rising optimism in light of the imminent sign of the US-China’s ‘Phase One’ deal later this week.
In addition, investors continue to digest Friday’s lower-than-forecasted Payrolls figures, putting the greenback under some downside pressure at the beginning of the week. Also collaborating with the better mood in the risk-associated complex, geopolitical tensions stay subdued for the time being.
Nothing scheduled today in the euro docket, while speeches by FOMC’s E.Rosengren (Boston Fed) and R.Bostic (Atlanta Fed) should keep the attention on the buck. Later in the week. German GDP figures and the ECB Accounts will be the salient events in the domestic calendar.
What to look for around EUR
Spot seems to have met some decent contention in the 1.1085/80 band so far. This area of support is reinforced by the vicinity of the key 55-day SMA in the 1.1090 area. The inability of the spot to surpass the area of recent tops beyond the 1.1200 handle – ideally in the short-term horizon - carries the potential to trigger some consolidation and eventually the resumption of the downside. In the meantime, markets’ focus has now returned to the US-China’s ‘Phase One’ deal, likely to be signed in the next days. On the more macro view, the slowdown in the region remains far from abated and continues to justify the ‘looser for longer’ monetary stance from the ECB.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.10% at 1.1128 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1139 (200-day SMA) seconded by 1.1186 (61.8% of the 2017-2018 rally) and finally 1.1199 (high Dec.13 2019). On the downside, a breach of 1.1092 (55-day SMA) would target 1.1085 (2020 low Jan.10) en route to 1.1066 (low Dec.20 2019).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD dips below 1.30 amid BOE dovishness
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.30 after the BOE's Vlieghe opened the door to rate cuts, joining Governor Carney. UK monthly GDP and industrial output are eyed.
EUR/USD edges higher amid trade optimism, USD weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.11, enjoying the upbeat mood ahead of the Sino-American signing of the trade deal. The dollar remains on the back foot after weak jobs data.
Forex Today: Trade optimism lifts mood, pound pressured by the BOE, Iran still eyed
The mood in financial markets is upbeat as Chinese Vice Premier Liu He leads a delegation to Washington. He is set to sign Phase One of the trade deal and investors are already eyeing the second phase.
Gold: 14-day-old rising trendline questions latest weakness
Gold drops to $1556 during early Monday. In doing so, the yellow metal negates the previous day’s bounce off the near-term key support line. December-end top, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement offers strong support.
USD/JPY peeps above 100-week MA, Yen under pressure on trade headlines
USD/JPY is flashing green, possibly on the back of trade optimism. The bulls need a convincing move above the 100-week average hurdle.. The pair may have a tough time confirming a breakout, as markets may offer US dollars on disinflation concerns.