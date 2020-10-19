- EUR/USD extends the upside to the boundaries of 1.1800.
- Market chatter on US stimulus package gives legs to the pair.
- Fed’s Powell participates in a discussion panel on digital currencies.
The European currency and its risk-associated peers trade on a better mood and pushes EUR/USD to the proximity of the 1.18 barrier.
EUR/USD underpinned by risk appetite
EUR/USD has managed to test the area of 1.1790, an interim hurdle where sits the 55-day SMA, although the upside momentum lost some vigour on Monday.
In the meantime, renewed hopes of another package of US fiscal stimulus have been sustaining the improved sentiment in the risk complex, pushing high-beta currencies, stocks and yields higher at the beginning of the week.
On another front, ECB Chief C.Lagarde said earlier in the session that climate change is expected to affect monetary policy in the future, while VP L. De Guindos said the economic recovery seems to be losing some traction.
Nothing relevant from Powell’s discussion on digital currencies other than the Fed has not made a decision on the issue. Later in the week, the release of advanced PMIs in the region is forecasted to grab all the attention.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD extends the bounce off last week’s lows in the 1.1690/85 band. The outlook on EUR/USD still remains constructive, however, and bearish moves are deemed as corrective only. Further out, the positive bias in the euro remains underpinned by auspicious results from domestic fundamentals (despite momentum appears somewhat mitigated in several regions), the so far cautious stance from the ECB and the solid position of the EMU’s current account.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.58% at 1.1781 and a breakout of 1.1830 (monthly high Oct.9) would target 1.1917 (high Sep.10) en route to 1.1965 (monthly high Aug.18). On the other hand, the next support is located at 1.1688 (monthly low Ot.15) followed by 1.1612 (monthly low Sep.25) and finally 1.1495 (monthly high Mar.9).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.18 on US stimulus hopes
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.18, Hopes for a US stimulus deal have risen, weighing on the safe-haven dollar. They outweigh rising COVID-19 cases in Europe and concerns expressed by ECB President Lagarde.
GBP/USD rises over 1.30 amid Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30 amid hopes that Brexit talks could resume and that the UK would water down the controversial Internal Markets Bill. Rising UK coronavirus cases and Moody's credit downgrade are weighing on sterling.
Gold eases from multi-day tops, still well bid above $1900 mark
Gold spiked to multi-day tops, around the $1918 region during the early North American session, albeit quickly retreated around $10 thereafter.
2020 Elections: Seven reasons why this is not 2016, time to focus on the Senate
Polls dismissed then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016, and are off the mark also in 2020 – that is the common response to the president's trailing in the polls. One such example is here Handicapping the Presidential Race.
WTI retreats from monthly highs near $41.50 ahead of OPEC+ meeting
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is off the monthly highs of $41.47, posting small losses around the $41 level, as investors look to take profits off the table ahead of the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) meeting due later on Monday.