- EUR/USD gathers extra steam and surpasses the 1.0500 mark.
- The dollar remains offered and trades in multi-week lows.
- US ISM Manufacturing comes next in the calendar.
EUR/USD extends the upside momentum to new multi-month peaks north of the 1.0500 barrier on Thursday.
EUR/USD now looks to US ISM
EUR/USD looks strong and extends the recent brewakout of the key 200-day SMA as well as the 10-month resistance line, opening the door at the same time to the continuation of the uptrend, at least in the near term.
The renewed and pronounced selling pressure in the greenback lent further wings to the rebound in spot so far, all after Chief Powell reinforced the idea that the Fed could slow the pace of the upcoming interest rate hikes in the next months at his speech on Wednesday.
Following the above, the probability of a half-point rate raise at the Fed’s 14 December meeting is now at almost 80% according to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.
Earlier in the euro area, German Retail Sales contracted 2.8% MoM in October and 5.0% over the last twelve months, while the final Manufacturing PMI rose to 46.2 in November (from 45.1). In the broader Euroland, the Unemployment Rate improved to 6.5% in October, while the final Manufacturing PMI also advanced to 47.1 (from 46.4).
In the US, the headline PCE rose 6.0% YoY in October and 5.0% when comes to the Core PCE. In addition, weekly Claims rose by 225K in the week to November 26 and Personal Income and Personal Spending expanded at a monthly 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively, in October.
Later in the session, the US ISM Manufacturing is expected to grab all the attention ahead of speeches by Fed’s Logan, Bowman and Barr.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD sees its upside bias renewed on Thursday in response to the continuation of the downside bias in the dollar.
In the meantime, the European currency is expected to closely follow dollar dynamics, the impact of the energy crisis on the region and the Fed-ECB divergence. In addition, markets repricing of a potential pivot in the Fed’s policy remains the exclusive driver of the pair’s price action for the time being.
Back to the euro area, the increasing speculation of a potential recession in the bloc emerges as an important domestic headwind facing the euro in the short-term horizon.
Key events in the euro area this week: Germany Retail Sales, ECB General Council Meeting, Germany/EMU Final Manufacturing PMI, EMU Unemployment Rate (Thursday) - ECB Lagarde, Germany Balance of Trade (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle vs. increasing recession risks. Impact of the war in Ukraine and the persistent energy crunch on the region’s growth prospects and inflation outlook. Risks of inflation becoming entrenched.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair is gaining 0.95% at 1.0505 and faces the next up barrier at 1.0513 (weekly high December 1) ahead of 1.0614 (weekly high June 27) and finally 1.0773 (monthly high June 9). On the flip side, a breach of 1.0330 (weekly low November 28) would target 1.0222 (weekly low November 21) en route to 1.0042 (100-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally beyond 1.0500 after US data
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and extended its rally beyond 1.0500. The data from the US showed that the annual PCE inflation declined to 6% in October and the ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped below 50 in November, triggering a fresh leg of US Dollar selloff.
GBP/USD surges past 1.2200 as US Dollar selloff continues
GBP/USD extended its rally and climbed above 1.2200 for the first time since early August on Thursday. The softer-than-expected PCE inflation data weighs heavily on the US Dollar, fueling the pair's upside as focus shifts to the ISM PMI report.
Gold climbs to fresh multi-month highs near $1,790
Gold price surged higher in the early American session on Thursday and reached its highest level in nearly four months at $1,790. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield broke below 3.6% after soft PCE inflation data from the US, providing a boost to XAU/USD.
Sam Bankman-Fried says FTX US is fully solvent, withdrawals could open today
Sam Bankman-Fried, popularly known as SBF, told New York Times’ Andrew Ross Sorkin that FTX US customers could be made whole soon. SBF claims that these entities: FTX US and FTX US derivatives could be “up and running soon.”
S&P 500 (SPX) powers ahead on Powell pause
Equities surged post-Powell speech on Wednesday as he finally hinted at a pause in rate hikes. He began his remarks quite hawkishly, saying rates were going to end higher than the most recent forecasts and dot plots.