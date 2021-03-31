EUR/USD looks firmer and advances to 1.1740

- EUR/USD regains composure and bounces off recent lows.
- No change in the German Unemployment Rate in March.
- Investors’ attention is expected to gyrate around Biden’s speech.
The single currency smiles again and pushes EUR/USD back to the 1.1740 area on Wednesday.
EUR/USD looks to Biden, data
EUR/USD manages to reverse two consecutive daily pullbacks and rebounds from earlier new 2021 lows in levels just above 1.17 the figure.
The renewed selling bias around the greenback allows the pair to reclaim some ground lost in past sessions and retake the 1.1740 area, as market participants adjust to the usual month/quarter-end flows.
In the euro docket, the German Unemployment Rate stayed put at 6.0% in February while the Unemployment Change went down by 8K in the same period. Later in the session, inflation figures in the broader Euroland are also due.
Across the pond, all the attention is expected to be on the Biden’s speech and his plans of another stimulus package including around $3 trillion investment in infrastructure, manufacturing and health care.
In the data sphere, the March’s ADP report is due seconded by the Chicago PMI, Pending Home Sales and the EIA’s report.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD meets some decent support in the 1.1700 neighbourhood so far this week. The strong pullback in the pair came along the persistent bid bias of the greenback, which has been undermining the constructive view in the pair in the past weeks. The deterioration of the morale in Euroland coupled with the poor pace of the vaccine rollout in the region and the outperformance of the US economy (vs. its G10 peers) have all been collaborating with the renewed offered stance around the single currency. However, the steady hand from the ECB (despite some verbal concerns) in combination with the expected rebound of the economic activity in the region in the post-pandemic stage is likely to prevent a much deeper pullback in the pair in the longer run.
Key events in the euro area this week: EMU’s flash CPI (Wednesday) – German Retail Sales, final PMIs in the euro area (Thursday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery in the region. Sustainability of the pick-up in inflation figures. Progress of the vaccine rollout. Probable political effervescence around the EU Recovery Fund.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.22% at 1.1740 and a breakout of 1.1864 (200-day SMA) would target 1.1989 (weekly high Mar.11) en route to 1.2000 (psychological level). On the flip side, the next support emerges at 1.1704 (2021 low Mar.31) seconded by 1.1602 (monthly low Nov.4) and finally 1.1572 (2008-2021 support line).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tackles 1.1700 as dollar rises with yields ahead of Biden's speech
EUR/USD eyes a break below 1.17 as the dollar advances with Treasury yields ahead of President Biden's critical speech on infrastructure spending. Vaccine woes and surging covid cases in Europe continue to pressure the euro. EZ CPI and US ADP figures are also eyed.
GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.
GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.
Dogecoin awaits 36% breakout from consolidation
The Dogecoin price has been moving sideways inside a technical formation with no inherent bias. A move out of this setup could result in a highly volatile action. The Dogecoin price has formed lower highs and higher lows formed since February 18.
ADP Private Payrolls March Preview: Consumers look to an early spring?
American workers have taken the recent improvement in the labor market to heart giving March the highest consumer sentiment readings in a year, despite the modest actual gains in employment and the yet massive overhang of job losses from last year’s lockdowns.