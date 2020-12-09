EUR/USD looks firm but recedes from daily highs near 1.2150

- EUR/USD regains the composure and advances to 1.2150.
- German trade surplus widened a tad to €18.2 billion in October.
- Markets’ attention stays on the ECB meeting and EU Summit on Thursday.
The single currency appears to have regained the smile following recent weakness and pushes EUR/USD to the 1.2150 region on Wednesday.
EUR/USD stronger on firm risk appetite
After three consecutive daily pullbacks, EUR/USD attempts a recovery to the mid-1.2100s and remains always supported by weekly lows around 1.2080 (Monday).
In the meantime, the broad-based improvement in the risk complex stays supported by reflation hopes - particularly in response to recent auspicious vaccine news - potential extra US stimulus and a positive outcome from the Brexit negotiation.
However, the shared currency is expected to be under the microscope in the next hours in light of the ECB meeting and the EU Summit, where the Recovery Fund will be in the centre of the debate.
Earlier in the domestic docket, the German trade surplus ticked higher to €18.2 billion in October and the Spanish Industrial Production contracted less than expected 1.6% on a year to October.
Later in the US data universe, MBA’s Mortgage Applications are due followed by Wholesale Inventories, JOLTs Job Openings and the EIA’s weekly report on US crude oil supplies.
What to look for around EUR
The upside momentum in EUR/USD faltered in the proximity of the 1.22 barrier last week in spite of the favourable atmosphere in the risk complex. In the very near-term, EUR/USD appears supported by prospects of a strong recovery in the region along with the increasing likelihood of extra stimulus in the US. Risks to this positive view emerge from the potential political effervescence surrounding the EU Recovery Fund and increasing chances of further ECB easing to be announced as soon as at the December meeting (Thursday).
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.18% at 1.2123 and a breakout of 1.2177 (2020 high Dec.4) would target 1.2413 (monthly high Apr.17 2018) en route to 1.2476 (monthly high Mar.27 2018). On the other hand, the next support emerges at 1.1920 (high Nov.9) seconded by 1.1800 (low Nov.23) and finally 1.1745 (weekly low Nov.11).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.21 amid stimulus, Brexit, and ECB uncertainties
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, off the highs, as Brexit and US stimulus talks are in limbo. Tensions are mounting ahead of Thursday´s ECB decision.
GBP/USD slips below 1.34 amid growing Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.34, falling off the highs ahead of the Brexit summit between UK PM Johnson and EC President von der Leyen. Officials have said the EU and the UK remain far apart.
XAU/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around $1840 region
The upbeat market mood prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven gold. Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus undermined the USD and extended some support.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its December policy meeting.
WTI looks firm near $46.00 ahead of EIA
Prices of the barrel of WTI navigate the area of 2-day highs in the vicinity of the $46.00 mark on Wednesday.