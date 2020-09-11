EUR/USD looks firm around 1.1840 ahead of ECB-speak, US CPI

- EUR/USD trades with decent gains around 1.1840.
- ECB-speak, EuroGroup meeting take centre stage on Friday.
- US CPI for the month of August will be the salient event in the NA session.
EUR/USD keeps the multi-day recovery well and sound above the key barrier at 1.1800 the figure at the end of the week.
EUR/USD focused on ECB, US data
EUR/USD is up for the third consecutive session on Friday, extending the rebound from lows in the 1.1750 region recorded earlier in the week.
The pair managed to briefly surpass the key 1.19 barrier following the unexpected upbeat message from the ECB at its Thursday’s event, although the move up lacked follow through and motivated spot to return and close the session in the 1.1810/15 band.
It is worth recalling that the ECB said markets should not overreact to the recent appreciation of the single currency, although Lagarde later noted that the Council did discuss the move up in the exchange rate and said that the central bank will now monitor the exchange rate.
The central bank also revised a tad lower its forecasts for economic growth in the region for the next couple of years and now sees inflation advancing at a somewhat faster pace.
Later in the session, the focus of attention will be on several ECB speakers – Lagarde, De Guindos, Lane, Mersch and Schnabel – under the EuroGroup, ECOFIN events.
Across the pond, investors will closely follow the release of inflation figures measured by the CPI for the month of August.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD managed to test the area just above 1.20 the figure at the beginning of the month. However, bulls failed to extend the rally further north, sparking a leg lower to the sub-1.18 instead. Looking at the broader picture, the bearish view on the dollar continues to sustain the underlying constructive bias in the pair, all accompanied by the improved sentiment in the risk-associated universe, auspicious results from domestic fundamentals - which have been in turn supporting further the view of a strong economic recovery following the coronavirus crisis – as well as a calmer US-China trade front. The solid positive stance in the speculative community also underpins the constructive outlook in the euro, while the recent tone from the ECB keeps the downside pressure somewhat limited.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.24% at 1.1843 and a breakout of 1.1965 (monthly high Aug.18) would target 1.2011 (2020 high Sep.1) en route to 1.2032 (23.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally). On the flip side, immediate contention is located at 1.1751 (monthly low Sep.9) seconded by 1.1709 (38.2% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally) and finally 1.1695 (monthly low Aug.3).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is US CPI report and how could it affect EUR/USD?
The EUR/USD pair was seen hovering near daily tops, above mid-1.1800s ahead of the important macro data. The pair awaits the US Consumer Price Index data for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD rebounds from multi-week lows, lacks follow-through ahead of US CPI
GBP/USD finds support ahead of 200-DMA and stages a goodish recovery from multi-week lows. The prevalent USD selling bias prompted some short-covering move amid oversold conditions. The attempted bounce runs the risk of fizzling out quickly amid growing fears of a no-deal Brexit.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range, below $1950 level
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and remained confined in a range on Friday. A strong rebound in the US equity futures dented the metal’s safe-haven status. The prevalent USD selling bias extended some support and helped limit any losses.
Crypto market as a compressed spring, ready to shoot
The technical analysis reveals that major coins are ready to exit their range-bound patterns. Bitcoin needs to regain ground above $10.500 for sustainable growth. XRP/USD will follow the lead once the market comes into motion.
WTI Price Analysis: Teasing head-and-shoulders breakdown on 1H chart
The choppy trading in WTI (futures on Nymex) over the few days has carved out a head-and-shoulders pattern on the hourly sticks.