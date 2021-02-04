EUR/USD looks depressed near 1.1980

- EUR/USD challenges the 2021 lows in the 1.1980 region.
- EMU’s Retail Sales expanded 2% MoM in December.
- US Initial Claims rose by 779K WoW, less than expected.
Sellers remain well in control of the sentiment around the shared currency and force EUR/USD to stay close to the area of YTD lows in the 1.1980 zone.
EUR/USD weaker on USD-buying
EUR/USD remains well on the defensive and sheds further ground on Tuesday, always following the improved mood around the greenback, which stays in turn supported by higher US yields.
Also collaborating with the weakness in the euro, EUR/GBP navigates levels last seen in mid-May 2020 in response to the strong pick-up in the demand fot the sterling in the wake of the BoE meeting.
Earlier in the euro calendar, Retail Sales in the euro bloc expanded at a monthly 2.0% in December, surpassing initial consensus. Across the pond, weekly Claims rose less than forecast during the week ended on January 30, by 779K.
Closing the docket come up next December’s Factory Orders and advanced Unit Labor Costs and Nonfarm Productivity, both during the fourth quarter. In addition, FOMC’s M.Daly is also due to speak.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD accelerates the downside and finally breaks below the 1.2000 mark. While the outlook for the pair shifted to bearish in the very near-term, it remains constructive when comes to the longer run and is always supported by prospects of a strong recovery in the region (and abroad), which is in turn underpinned by extra fiscal stimulus by the Fed and the ECB. In addition, real interest rates continue to favour the euro area vs. the US, which is also another factor supporting the EUR along with the huge, long positioning in the speculative community.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the index is retreating 0.44% at 1.1983 and faces initial support at 1.1976 (50% Fibo of the November-January rally) seconded by 1.1956 (100-day SMA) and finally 1.1887 (61.8% Fibo of the November-January rally). On the flip side, a break above 1.2113 (55-day SMA) would target 1.2189 (weekly high Jan.22) en route to 1.2272 (weekly high Dec.17 2020).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD extends advance as BOE's Governor Bailey hits the wires
GBP/USD trades firmly above the 1.2650 level after the UK Central Bank left its monetary policy unchanged, and hinted no rush in moving into negative rates. Slightly optimistic outlook adds to pound's strength.
DOGE needs to slice through critical resistance to retest all-time highs at $0.088
Dogecoin price breaks out of a symmetrical triangle consolidation due to buying pressure. The breakout was followed by Elon Musk's "Doge" tweet. Transaction history shows a large buyer concentration at $0.045 supporting the upswing.
Breaking: Gold plummets to two-month lows, below $1800 mark
Rallying US bond yields, stronger USD continued exerting heavy pressure on gold. The upbeat market mood also did little to lend any support to the safe-haven metal. Break below the $1800 mark might have already set the stage for further weakness.
GameStop (GME): Calm between the storms? Stocks set for gains ahead of Yellen's meeting with regulators
NYSE: GME has kicked off Wednesday's trading with a surge of some 20% to above $100. Bargain-seekers are jumping on GameStop Corp after it lost 60%. Retail traders on WallStreetBets have been split over the move to silver.
US Dollar Index: Extra gains in the pipeline
DXY regains the smile and the upside following Wednesday’s pullback and advances to the 91.50 area, or fresh YTD peaks.