- EUR/USD comes under heavy pressure near 1.0700.
- German 10y bund yields break below the 0.90%.
- Germany IFO survey surprised to the upside in April.
The single currency started the week well into the negative territory and dragged EUR/USD to the 1.0700 region earlier on Monday.
EUR/USD weak on risk-off mood
EUR/USD adds to the pessimism seen in the second half of last week and extends the leg lower to the boundaries of the 1.0700 yardstick at the beginning of the week.
The sharp selloff in the European currency follows fresh concerns over the impact of current lockdown measures on the Chinese economy, which have also spread to the broader risk-linked galaxy.
In the domestic calendar, Business Climate in Germany unexpectedly improved to 91.8 for the current month. Despite the positive surprise in this key event, the euro failed to spark a noticeable bounce.
Data wise across the pond, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index will be the salient event later in the NA session.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD’s price action shows further deterioration and revisits the 1.0700 neighbourhood at the beginning of the week. The outlook for the pair still remains tilted towards the bearish side, always in response to dollar dynamics, geopolitical concerns and the Fed-ECB divergence. As usual, occasional pockets of strength in the single currency should appear reinforced by speculation the ECB could raise rates before the end of the year, while higher German yields, elevated inflation, the decent pace of the economic recovery and auspicious results from key fundamentals in the region are also supportive of a rebound in the euro.
Key events in the euro area this week: Germany IFO Business Climate (Monday) – Germany GfK Consumer Confidence (Wednesday) – ECB 2021 Annual Report, Consumer Confidence, Economic Sentiment, Germany Flash Inflation Rate (Thursday) – Germany, EMU Flash Q1 GDP Growth Rate, EMU Flash Inflation Rate (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the euro area. Speculation of ECB tightening/tapering later in the year. Second round of the presidential elections in France (April 24). Impact on the region’s economic growth prospects of the war in Ukraine.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is down 0.58% at 1.0733 and a break below 1.0707 (2022 low April 25) would target 1.0700 (round level) en route to 1.0635 (2020 low March 23). On the upside, the next hurdle appears at 1.0936 (weekly high April 21) seconded by 1.1000 (round level) and finally 1.1051 (55-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0750 on upbeat German IFO survey
EUR/USD recovered modestly toward 1.0750 in the early European session after the IFO survey from Germany showed that the business sentiment improved modestly in April. With safe-haven flows dominating the markets, however, the pair continues to trade deep in negative territory.
GBP/USD slides below 1.2800 as US dollar firms up
GBP/USD is falling further below 1.2800, as the US dollar extends higher amid a risk-off market profile and hawkish Fed bets. Friday’s dismal UK macro data threatens BOE's rate hike prospects, weighing on the pound.
Gold eyes $1,906 as the next bearish target
Gold Price remains vulnerable amid hawkish Fed bets, firmer US dollar. Risk-aversion remains at full steam and boosts the USD at XAUUSD’s expense. Friday’s closing is critical for XAUUSD’s bullish traders after the decline.
Cryptos hang by a thread as bulls disappear
Bitcoin price has slid below a crucial support level slowly indicating that the sellers are overwhelming the buyers into a slow death. Ethereum, Ripple and altcoins could see a similar bearish fate.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Netflix finds sellers but no subscribers, yields hit equity indicies
Another directionless week for equities as some initial enthusiasm was knocked on the head from firstly Netflix (NFLX) and then rising bond yields. Netflix found plenty of willing sellers but not too many willing subscribers.