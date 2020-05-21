EUR/USD: Looking for a test of key resistance at 1.1014/19 – Credit Suisse

Another strong session for EUR/USD on Wednesday, with the market closing above the potential downtrend from the late March high at 1.0944 to expose what we see as more important resistance from the early May high and 200-day average at 1.1014/19, per Credit Suisse.
Key quotes
“We would look for fresh signs of a top at the 1.1014 200-day average at 1.1014/19 to maintain the recent range rangebound environment. A close above 1.1019, though, would mark a more significant base and important turn higher, with resistance next at 1.1065, then 1.1145/66 – the late March high and 61.8% retracement of the March collapse.”
“Support is seen at 1.0918 initially, then 1.0901/1.0897, which we look to ideally hold to keep the immediate risk higher. Below here would provide the first sign of rejection from the 200-day average to see a fall back to the 13-day average at 1.0888.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.10 as the market mood improves
EUR/USD is on the rise, nearing 1.10 as S&P futures advance and the market mood improves. Investors are shrugging off worsening Sino-American relations. Eurozone PMIs have mostly beaten expectations, but remain at depressed levels. US data is eyed.
GBP/USD clings onto 1.22 after upbeat PMIs
GBP/USD is holding onto 1.22 after UK PMIs beat expectations and bounced more than expected. BOE Governor Bailey is open to negative rates, fraught Brexit talks, and amid a souring market mood that supports the dollar.
US Initial Jobless Claims: Will there be a hiring surge?
The incipient economic reopening movement that started in Georgia on April 24 has since seen stay-at-home orders lifted in almost all states and some or most business restrictions in many others has not yet diminished the soaring unemployment in the United States.
Gold slides to fresh session low, below $1735 level amid stronger USD
XAU/USD comes under some selling pressure on Thursday amid a pickup in the Dollar demand. The pullback seemed unaffected by softer risk tone amid worsening US-China relations.
WTI: Bulls take a breather on $34 after the 3% rally
Having hit the highest level in two months at 34.48, WTI (July futures on Nymex) has entered a phase of bullish consolidation, as the buyers gather pace for the next push higher.