EUR/USD little motivated around 1.0450

EUR/USD continues to trade little changed from the end of last week, as thin volumes prevail during the holidays season.

EUR/USD moved slightly up and reached a daily high of 1.0455 during the European session, but failed to rise further and turned lower. However, with the downside contained by the 1.0440 zone, the pair was confined to a sideways phase. EUR/USD was last trading at 1.0445, 0.1% down on the day. Still EUR/USD continues to trade very close to its 14-year low scored earlier this month at 1.0351 amid prospects of faster rate hikes by the Fed during 2017.

On the data front, US will release the S&P/Case-Shiller home price index for October, December’s consumer confidence and Richmond Fed and Dallas Fed’s manufacturing indexes. There were no data to report in Europe.

EUR/USD levels to consider

In terms of technical levels, next resistances are seen at 1.0499/1.0500 (Dec 22 high/psychological level), 1.0539 (Dec 15 high) and 1.0560 (21-day SMA). On the other hand, next supports could be found at 1.0421 (Dec 22 low), 1.0381 (Dec 21 low) and 1.0351 (2016 low, Dec 20).