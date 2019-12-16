Analysts at ING, consider the EUR/USD pair could break above 1.1200 over the next days, but they point out it should find resistance around 1.1250.
Key Quotes:
“The positive spill-over effect of UK election into EUR/USD seem to have worn off. As we head to the Christmas holidays, the week ahead presents a few interesting events and releases. In the eurozone, the PMIs are published today and in line with consensus we're expecting another tick-up in the manufacturing numbers. However, our economists see the risk of a weaker services reading, which may partly offset the positive market impact. The IFO Institute indicators are also expected to inch higher. However, the grim economic outlook for the Common Area and the prospects of lower yields for longer suggests that data surprises are bound to still have limited positive impact on the euro.”
“In the US, the calendar is filled with a number of surveys (PMI, Philadelphia Fed, Empire manufacturing) and the industrial production numbers for November will be watched too as many expect a fierce rebound. Housing numbers should find support from a decline in mortgage rates and personal spending is also seen to be holding up well. All in all, some broadly constructive data flow, paired with the well-supported rates (thanks to the US-China trade deal), suggest we’ll likely lack some evident catalysts for dollar weakness next week. Nonetheless, expect EUR/USD to keep broadly having limited upside potential due to the euro’s attractiveness as a funding currency in the supported risk environment. The pair may break 1.1200 but should find resistance around 1.1250 (August highs).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears daily highs amid the prevalent good mood
The market is cautiously optimistic about trade war headlines, with action limited as investors wait for fresher clues. EU’s manufacturing activity stagnated, services output improved just modestly in December.
GBP/USD consolidating post-election gains
The GBP/USD pair remains confined to the 1.33/1.34 range, easing within range after disappointing preliminary December Markit PMI. Brexit optimism limits the downside.
The phantom of fear pierces crypto market foundations
Negative technical indicators are extremely volatile and are approaching a technical rebound. Ethereum has fundamentals in play versus Bitcoin which could be lethal. XRP is not immune to downfalls and adds to the dangerous game of critical supports.
XAU/USD bulls challenge the $1480/oz resistance
The theme of December remains a sideways consolidation. XAU/USD is challenging the 1480 resistance near the 50 SMA. However, the metal is trapped in a range between the 1455 and 1485 levels while remaining under the 50 and 100-day simple moving averages (DMAs).
USD/JPY: Holding on to higher ground but lacking momentum
Positive developments between the US and China keep the mood up. Japanese data mixed, industrial figures continue disappointing. USD/JPY needs to advance beyond 109.72, December monthly high.