Analysts at OCBC Bank expect the euro to be inherently slippery for now, with the 1.0850 level attracting.

Key quotes

“The EUR/USD may consolidate around the 1.0900 area before setting its next move.”

“Biased towards seeing the pair lower, but positivity from the headlines of reopening in California may hold back the USD slightly.”

“We prefer to sell on any rally towards 1.0950, targeting 1.0850.”