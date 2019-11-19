EUR/USD likely to keep the broad sidelined trade – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group expect EUR/USD to extend the ongoing consolidation for the time being.

Key Quotes

24-hour view: “Our view for EUR yesterday was that it “could edge higher towards 1.1075” but we noted “the next resistance at 1.1100 is unlikely to come into the picture”. EUR subsequently rose and touched 1.1090 before easing off. The advance appears to be running ahead of itself and further sustained rise in EUR is not expected for today. That said, a retest of 1.1090 is not ruled out but any up-move is viewed as part of a higher 1.1050/1.1090 range”.

Next 1-3 weeks: “There is not much to add to the update from yesterday (18 Nov, spot at 1.1055). As highlighted, the recent weak phase has ended and the “near-term bias on the upside”. For now, we continue to view any advance as part of a 1.1010/1.1115 sideway-trading range even though the prospect for a sustained rise above 1.1115 has increased. All in, the current mild upward pressure is expected to remain intact unless EUR drops back below 1.1030 within these few days”.