EUR/USD likely to hover over 1.18 – Danske Bank

EUR/USD likely to hover over 1.18 – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
The pair is seen gyrating around the 1.1800 handle in the near term, suggested Mathias Mogensen, Analyst at Danske Bank.
Key Quotes
“EUR/USD ended the day on a slightly heavy note yesterday on the back of a stronger-than-expected Empire manufacturing index”.
“With a relatively thin data calendar today we are probably in for yet another quiet session before the series of speeches from the Fed and ECB officials on Wednesday”.
“We expect EUR/USD to trade around the 1.18 figure in coming weeks ahead of the ECB meeting on 26 October”.
