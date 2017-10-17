EUR/USD likely to hover over 1.18 – Danske Bank

The pair is seen gyrating around the 1.1800 handle in the near term, suggested Mathias Mogensen, Analyst at Danske Bank.

Key Quotes

“EUR/USD ended the day on a slightly heavy note yesterday on the back of a stronger-than-expected Empire manufacturing index”.

“With a relatively thin data calendar today we are probably in for yet another quiet session before the series of speeches from the Fed and ECB officials on Wednesday”.

“We expect EUR/USD to trade around the 1.18 figure in coming weeks ahead of the ECB meeting on 26 October”.