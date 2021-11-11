EUR/USD licks wounds, consolidates around 1.1475 after crashing below 1.1500 on Wednesday

- EUR/USD is consolidating around 1.1475 after hot US CPI sent it crashing under 1.1500 on Wednesday.
- USD STIR markets have seen hawkish re-pricing as traders bet on more rate hikes in 2022 from the Fed.
Ahead of the start of what is expected to be a very quiet US session, given that markets there are partially closed in observance of Veteran’s Day, EUR/USD is consolidating around the neutral mark on the day around 1.1475. The pair crashed to fresh year-to-date lows under the 1.1500 level on Wednesday in wake of a much hotter than expected US Consumer Price Inflation report that sent US bond yields and inflation expectations surging and forced USD short-term interest rate (STIR) markets to up their hawkish bets. In doing so, EUR/USD broke below a key level of support in the form of the March 2020 high at just under 1.1495.
Wednesday’s 1.0% decline was actually the second time the pair had dropped by that much in the last two weeks (EUR/USD also saw a 1.0% drop on 29 October). Nonetheless, that made it the joint largest drop since June. To the downside, the next key area of support is the 10 June 2020 high at around 1.1420.
Markets bet on Fed rate hikes
Wednesday’s inflation data triggered a significant hawkish repricing in USD STIR markets. The December 2022 eurodollar future (a proxy for where markets expect the Federal Funds rate to be next December) dropped to fresh lows for the year at one point on Thursday morning of under 99.05 (implying a Federal Funds rate at 0.95% by the year’s end), down from above 99.20 at the start of the week. Euro STIR markets have also seen a modest hawkish repricing, but nothing as large as in US markets. December 2022 Euribor futures (a proxy for where markets expect the ECB’s deposit rate to be next December) has dropped to around 100.25 from under 100.35 earlier in the week.
EZ/US rate differentials have thus moved substantially in the dollar’s favour since the inflation report, as also seen by a 5bps widening of the US/Germany 2-year yield differentials during Wednesday’s session. Hence, it is no surprise to see the dollar support right now.
CIBC, who think the ECB are likely to leave interest rates on hold well into 2023, comments that this “policy gap (between the ECB and Fed) underscores why we continue to favour EUR underperformance versus the USD, and look for EUR/USD retreating towards 1.10 in 2022”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1500 amid firmer US dollar
EUR/USD continues to trade in the negative territory below 1.1500 after registering large losses on Wednesday. The dollar holds its ground following the rally witnessed on the stronger-than-expected inflation data. US bond markets will be closed due to the Veterans Day holiday.
GBP/USD clings to small gains above 1.3400 after UK GDP data
GBP/USD is posting modest recovery gains above 1.3400 in the early European session on Thursday. The data from the UK revealed that the Gross Domestic Product expanded by 0.6% on a monthly basis in September, surpassing the market expectation of 0.4%.
Gold readies for a fresh upswing towards $1,884
Gold price consolidates the upside before the next push higher. The yellow metal remains undeterred by the global tightening calls after hot US inflation.
Dogecoin price provides perfect buy opportunity for a 50% breakout
Dogecoin price is forming an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, suggesting a 53% breakout move. A confirmation of this upswing will arrive after DOGE produces a daily close above $0.30. If the selling pressure pushes the meme coin to produce a lower low below $0.21, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
US CPI Analysis: Why the highest inflation since 1990 only worth a short-term dollar spike Premium
US inflation hit 6.2% year while core prices are up to 4.6%, far above expectations. Fed Chair Powell may still see through the data and so will potential replacement Brainard. The dollar's rise could be short-lived, at least while imminent rate hikes are off the cards.