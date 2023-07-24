EUR/USD licks its wounds around mid-1.1000s as Eurozone, German data flag recession fears, prod ECB hawks

- EUR/USD remains sidelined at the lowest level in two weeks after five-day downtrend.
- Eurozone, German PMI for July disappointed Euro bulls as manufacturing gauge slumped to multi-month low.
- Comparatively better US PMI, market’s fears of ECB policy pivot weigh on EUR/USD but upbeat sentiment tests the bears.
- ECB Bank Lending Survey, Germany’s IFO data and US CB Consumer Confidence will entertain traders.
EUR/USD holds lower grounds near 1.1065 after falling in the last five consecutive days to a fresh two-week low, mostly sidelined amid the early hours of Tuesday’s Asian session. That said, the Euro pair dropped the previous day as the monthly PMIs from the Eurozone and Germany bolstered the market’s fears of the economic slowdown in the old continent and tested hawkish bias about the European Central Bank (ECB). Also, comparatively better US data joined upbeat US Treasury bond yields to allow the US Dollar to rise further and exerted additional downside pressure on the major currency pair.
On Monday, the preliminary readings of the Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing PMI slumped to the lowest level since May 2020, to 42.7 for July from 43.4 prior and versus 43.5 market forecasts. That said, the Services PMI also eased to 51.1 for the said month from 52.0 prior and 52.5 expected while the Composite PMI slid to 48.9 from 49.9 previous readings and analysts’ estimations of 49.7. On the same line, German HCOB Manufacturing PMI also dropped to the 38-month low while Services and Composite PMIs declined below the market expectations and previous readings for July.
Talking about the first readings of the US S&P Global PMI for July, the headline Manufacturing PMI improved to 49.0 from 46.3 prior and 46.4 market forecasts while the Services PMI eased to 52.4 versus 54.0 expected and 54.4 previous readings. With this, the Composite PMI edged lower to 52.0 from 53.2 prior and 53.1 market forecasts. However, Chicago Fed National Activity Index for June slid to -0.32 from -0.28 prior (revised) and 0.03 market forecasts.
Considering the data, the US Dollar Index (DXY) rose for the fifth consecutive day to refresh the highest levels in nearly a fortnight while the Euro dropped across the board. With this in mind, Analysts at the ANZ said, “We are of the view that the expected 25bp rate rises from the FOMC and ECB this week will mark the end of the current tightening cycle although central banks are likely to maintain their hawkish guidance given still elevated inflation.”
Moving on, the ECB Bank Lending Survey and Germany’s IFO poll details will entertain EUR/USD traders ahead of the US CB Consumer Confidence. However, major attention will be given to Wednesday’s Fed monetary policy meeting and Thursday’s ECB announcements for clear directions.
Also read: Federal Reserve Preview: Powell can play three distinct cards, each with a different US Dollar move
Technical analysis
A daily closing beneath the previous resistance line from February, now an immediate hurdle around 1.1150, directs EUR/USD towards the previous monthly low of 1.1012.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1065
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0062
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.56%
|Today daily open
|1.1127
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1029
|Daily SMA50
|1.0894
|Daily SMA100
|1.0882
|Daily SMA200
|1.0689
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1145
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1108
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1276
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1108
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1012
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0662
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1122
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1131
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1108
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1089
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1071
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1145
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1164
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1182
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD ignores firmer US Dollar to recover from two-week low above 0.6700 amid risk-on mood
AUD/USD holds onto the week-start rebound from the lowest levels since July 12 to around 0.6740. The Aussie pair justifies its risk-barometer status, as well as cheers headlines suggesting more stimulus from China, while ignoring the firmer US Dollar and mixed data at home.
EUR/USD licks its wounds around mid-1.1000s as Eurozone, German data flag recession fears
EUR/USD remains sidelined at the lowest level in two weeks after five-day downtrend. Eurozone, German PMI for July disappointed Euro bulls as manufacturing gauge slumped to multi-month low.
Gold eyes further downside as United States data fuels US Dollar
Gold remains on the back foot after four-day downtrend, bears cheer 100-DMA break. XAU/USD slides on comparatively better United States data, downbeat statistics from UK, Eurozone also add strength to US Dollar. US Consumer Confidence will entertain intraday Gold traders, Wednesday’s Fed verdict is the key.
Elon Musk rebranding Twitter as “X” could trigger a 110% rally in Dogecoin price
Elon Musk has been just as big of an influence on Dogecoin price as he has been in the space race. From crashes to skyrocketing rallies, he has had a hand in them all, and his most recent move might become another example of the same.
A relative calm
US stocks drifted modestly higher Monday, with S&P up 0.4% on more earnings beats even as US10yr yields up 4bps to 3.87%. as investors position ahead of a big week for corporate earnings and macro updates - including the FOMC meeting, a fresh PCE reading, and 2Q GDP.