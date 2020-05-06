Further reaction to the ECB, lockdown speculation and ADP's figures are all set to move the EUR/USD pair, Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet reports.
“Partly illegal – the ruling of the German constitutional court in Karlsruhe on one of the European Central Bank's bond-buying plans keeps the euro depressed. Without massive support for the ECB, struggling eurozone economies could crumble.”
“The White House is set to unwind its coronavirus taskforce and focus on reopening the economy. A potential second wave of infections could prove devastating for lives, potentially trigger reimposing lockdowns, and also political damage, but the president seems to take that risk.
“ADP, America's largest payroll provider, is set to show a historic loss of over 20 million private-sector jobs. The dollar will likely advance in response if job losses are higher than expected and fall if ADP's statistics show fewer than 20 million lost jobs.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
EUR/USD pressured amid ECB challenges, weak German data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.08 but off the levels seen before the German constitutional court deemed some of the ECB's QE program illegal. The bank rejected the claims. German Factory Orders plunged by 15.6% in March and Services PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD steady ahead of UK lockdown decision
GBP/USD is trading above 1.24, steady. The UK is set to decide on the next lockdown steps amid improving statistics and pressure from business to reopen. Construction PMI for April is of interest.
Forex Today: Trump stokes tensions with China, euro licking its wounds, ADP Non-Farm Payrolls eyed
The market mood is mixed with the dollar and yen consolidating their gains while oil is on the back foot and stocks remain cautiously optimistic. US President Donald Trump continued stoking tensions with China, and ADP's Non-Farm Payrolls are eyed.
Gold: Supported above $1700 after $8 drop, US ADP in focus
Gold prices (XAU/USD) are consolidating in a tight range above $1700, having plunged nearly $8 in Asia after investors cheered the news of the global economies re-opening up from the coronavirus lockdowns.
WTI retreats from monthly resistance line, 50-day SMA to sub-$25 area
WTI pulls back from the monthly top amid failures to cross the key resistances. Bulls keep eyes on the yearly resistance line. Sellers will take entries below the one-week-old rising trend line.